Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Viewers fancy ‘beautiful’ contestant Scott

Fans of the show thought Scott was a bit of a looker

By Richard Bell

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers were left swooning last night over  ‘beautiful’ contestant Scott.

Tuesday (September 8) evening’s episode of the ITV quiz show featured Scott Burgess, a business owner from Barnstaple, North Devon.

On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Scott was the second contestant to win a place in the hot seat (Credit: ITV)

Who is Scott from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and what does he do?

Scott was the second contestant on the programme to get through on the Fastest Finger First round.

When he joined host Jeremy Clarkson in the hot seat, the presenter asked: “You own an ice cream business?”

Scott runs an alcoholic ice cream business (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire sees jackpot winner for first time in 14 years

Scott explained: “Yes, alcoholic ice cream is what we do.”

Unfortunately for viewers, his run ended on a big cliffhanger.

By the end of the episode, he was on £32,000 with his 50/50 and two Phone a Friend lifelines remaining.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers seemed distracted by Scott’s looks (Credit: ITV)

What did Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers say about Scott?

Scott’s good looks distracted many of those watching at home.

On Twitter, one said alongside heart-eye emojis: “Oh hello Scott Burgess from Barnstaple!”

Another, who initially wan’t keen on him, said: “Sorry Scott, I didn’t mean to call you a [bleep]. You are a beautiful man #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

A third said, alongside a GIF of actor Leonardo DiCaprio biting his fist: “Hey Scott #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

If Scott Burgess wins ANY money, I’d very much like him to know I am single and available.

Someone else predicted: “This Scott guy’s Instagram is going to be blowing up tonight. All those thirsty gays and housewives #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

A fifth wrote: “Scott has really nice cheekbones. Just an observation.”

“Ooh hello Scott…” said another viewer with heart emojis an the hashtag #eyecandy.

One fan of the show joked: “If Scott Burgess wins ANY money, I’d very much like him to know I am single and available #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returned this week with its new Covid-friendly format.

The episodes airing this week have no live audience and the hopefuls sit between perspex sheets.

Read more: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire praised for Covid-friendly changes

Because of the changes, producers have had to scrap the Ask The Audience lifeline, replacing it with a second Phone A Friend option.

After watching Monday’s (September 7) episode, a number of viewers on Twitter admitted they preferred the programme with the changes.

