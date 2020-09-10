Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers called host Jeremy Clarkson ‘rude’ after watching the programme last night.

In Wednesday (September 9) evening’s episode of the popular ITV quiz show, Jezzer was his usual dry, witty self as he welcomed more hopefuls into the hot seat.

Some Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers took issue with Jeremy Clarkson last night (Credit: ITV)

What issue did Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers have with Jeremy Clarkson?

A number of viewers at home took issue with the way he spoke to the contestants – whether that was by being ‘rude’ to them, or ‘patronising’ over the winnings.

At the start of the episode, Jeremy joked that young contestant Scott a “foetus”.

Jezzer joked that one of the younger contestants was a “foetus” (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire praised for Covid-friendly changes

He asked him, at one moment when he decided to use a Phone A Friend lifeline: “Have you got any friends who are, how can I put this politely… adults?”

Elsewhere, contestant Pat from Lincoln won £1,000. Jeremy said it was a “long way to come” for such a sum of money.

Some viewers praised Jeremy’s hosting skills (Credit: ITV)

On Twitter, one disgruntled viewer wrote: “Jeremy Clarkson has actually [bleeped] me off this season of #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire. Stop patronising these people. Let them be. Also, no one gives a [bleep] about what you know! Just shut up. So [bleeping] rude.”

Someone tell Jeremy Clarkson that you’re not obliged to be rude.

Another tweeted: “Anyone else think that Jeremy Clarkson is a [bleep] head, the way he speaks to people on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire?”

A third demanded: “Why is Jeremy Clarkson so patronising, one thousand pounds is a lot of money to some people @ITV #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

A fourth wrote: “Someone tell Jeremy Clarkson that you’re not obliged to be rude to people #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Why is Jeremy Clarkeson so patronising, one thousand pounds is a lot of money to some people @ITV #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Colin Bowen (@ColinBowen1) September 9, 2020

Someone tell Jeremy Clarkson that you're not obliged to be rude to people #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Tina Teapot (@realTinaTeapot) September 9, 2020

Jeremy Clarkson is ‘tremendous’

However, not everyone felt that way.

Asked if they found him rude, one fan simply tweeted in reply: “No…”

Read more: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Viewers fancy ‘beautiful’ contestant Scott

Someone else said: “Big Jeremy Clarkson is tremendous on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire love his patter.”

Another wrote: “Is it me or is Jeremy Clarkson a lot more relaxed and friendly in this series of #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire?”

Big Jeremy Clarkson is tremendous on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire love his patter. — buggerlugs🤝 (@deeznads789) September 10, 2020

Is it me or is Jeremy Clarkson a lot more relaxed and friendly in this series of #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire ? — Rachael Lewis (@rubyrache) September 9, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.