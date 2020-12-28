Piers Morgan has taken a swipe at Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host Jeremy Clarkson after he got a question wrong.

The Good Morning Britain host appeared to be watching last night’s episode (December 27) of the quiz show.

Actress Ronni Ancona was on the show in a bid to win some money for her chosen charity.

Jeremy was asked what he thought the answer was on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire last night?

However, she became stuck on one question about motorways and thought Jeremy, having hosted car shows like Top Gear, would have known.

The question was: “At just over 230 miles, which is the longest motorway in Great Britain?”

The answer choices were: M1, M4, M5 or M6.

After Jeremy read out the question and choices, Ronni said: “If only I had a motoring expert somewhere near… wait a minute.

Ronni went with Jeremy’s help as well as her friend’s guess (Credit: ITV)

“Jeremy, this has got to be a question for you right? I want to ask Jeremy,” which is one of her lifelines.

Jeremy replied: “With a bit of time, I might be able to work it out.”

I’m ashamed with myself for not knowing that the M6 is longer than the M1.

Ronni said: “It’s a stinking question!”

As Jeremy tried to work it out, he said: “What I’m doing is I’m working out the length of all the motorways having driven on them extensively to help your environmental charity.”

Eventually, Jeremy said he guessed it was M1 and Ronni then phoned a friend, who also guessed it was M1.

Jeremy admitted he was “ashamed” he didn’t know the answer (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy said: “This is one of those ones where if I’ve got this wrong I’ll never hear the end of it. But it was only an educated guess.”

Going with M1, Ronni soon discovered that was the wrong answer and it was in fact the M6.

Jeremy admitted: “I’m ashamed with myself for not knowing that the M6 is longer than the M1.”

Piers couldn’t help but make a dig at rival Jeremy on Twitter.

Piers mocked Jeremy over his guess (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say about Jeremy Clarkson?

The star wrote: “At least I know the longest motorway is the M6… and I haven’t hosted a car show for 8,000 years. @JeremyClarkson #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

Piers and Jeremy fell out years ago when the former Top Gear host punched the GMB presenter at the 2004 British Press Awards.

However, the pair have since patched things up over a boozy lunch in 2014.

