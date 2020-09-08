Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returned to screens last night with some big changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ITV quiz show, hosted by former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, is back – only this time there is no studio audience, while the contestants are now separated by perspex screens.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire debuted its Covid changes, including filming without an audience (Credit: ITV)

What changes has ITV made to Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

As a result, the show has had to drop its often-essential Ask The Audience lifeline, replacing it with a second Phone A Friend option.

Jeremy joked about the changes as he stepped into the studio.

We’re going to have to ramp this applause up and pretend there’s a lot of people here.

“Thank you, hello and welcome to a brand new series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” he said enthusiastically. “Now, nothing much has changed since we were last here… except for the entire world.

Host Jeremy Clarkson joked about the changes (Credit: ITV)

“And for reasons related to that, we have no audience. But we do have six contestants sitting in perspex confessionals. And they’re all hoping to be a millionaire by the time we finish.”

When the first contest stepped up to play and the others clapped, Jezzer quipped: “Guys, that sounds like a village cricket match. We’re going to have to ramp this applause up and pretend there’s a lot of people here.

“Just clap, like you’re clapping for the NHS.”

Jeremy went on to explain the changes to the lifelines.

He said: “They’re exactly the same as they were before except for the lifelines. You’ve got 50/50 and then you’ve got two Phone A Friends. They can’t be the same people.”

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has no Ask The Audience lifeline at present (Credit: ITV)

What did Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers think of the coronavirus changes?

Those watching at home were positive about the changes. Some even admitted they preferred the Covid-friendly version of the series, which ITV has teased features the programme’s sixth millionaire.

One said on Twitter: “#whowantstobeamillionaire has worked well without the audience. Love the changes!”

Another wrote: “#whowantstobeamillionaire It’s actually better without an audience!

They added, in reference to the Coughing Major scandal: “I suppose the millionaire winner did it on his own this time – no coughing!”

A third wrote: “Actually don’t miss the audience… #whowantstobeamillionaire.”

“#whowantstobeamillionaire virtual audience will be the future,” predicted a fourth.

#whowantstobeamillionaire

Its actually better without an audience!😀

Someone else said they thought having no Ask The Audience lifeline will make it a lot more difficult. They tweeted: “The loss of the audience is a real killer in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Not being able to ask the audience makes it a much harder game. #WWTBAM #Millionaire.”

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire without an audience is losing a big part of the show,” admitted another. “But difficult to have come up with a solution in the current circumstances. Mind you, last thing you want in these times is someone coughing the right answers.”

One tweeted: “Watched #whowantstobeamillionaire last night. Strange with no audience but must admit, #JeremyClarkson carries the show beautifully. If ever a show was tailor made.”

“#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire So bizarre to watch without an audience,” said another.

