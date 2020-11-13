Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert song?

John Lewis has launched its Christmas 2020 campaign by unveiling its much-anticipated festive advert.

The adverts have become a much-loved annual tradition, with previous clips including CGI penguins and monsters under the bed making the nation collectively shed a tear.

So what about this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert song?

This year’s John Lewis advert is a little different (Credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis advert 2020

Over the past decade the beloved retailer’s festive advert has become a big annual TV moment that kicks off the Xmas season.

This year’s two-minute ad will make its TV debut on ITV’s The Voice on Saturday evening (November 14).

Its goal is to help raise a whopping £5 million for the Give a Little Love charity campaign which helps families through food redistribution.

“We did consider whether it was right to produce an ad this year at all. However, FareShare and Home-Start told us how much of a difference this campaign could make,” said Waitrose boss James Bailey.

This year’s advert features a range of animation styles (Credit: John Lewis)

Who sings the John Lewis advert song?

A major part of the advert every year has been which music act is lucky enough to be chosen to record a cover of a well-known pop song.

However, this year things are a little different.

As a result, for the first time ever the song is an original composition.

It’s written and performed by BBC Sound of 2020 winner Celeste.

The advert will make its TV debut on ITV (Credit: John Lewis)

What is the John Lewis Xmas advert about?

This year’s John Lewis Christmas advert is a little different.

The two-minute advert switches seamlessly between live-action and different styles of animation. It features nine vignettes by eight different independent artists as a way to celebrate the “creative industries that have been hit particularly hard this year”.

It features stories such as people delivering food to an elderly couple in need and a man building an extra long cracker so he can reach his lonely neighbour’s home.

The advert aims to raise millions for family’s who are in need (Credit: John Lewis)

Who is Celeste?

Celeste first rose to fame in 2016 when she released her debut single Daydreaming under Lily Allen’s record label.

Since then, the star has gone on to be named BBC Sound of 2020 and bag herself a Brit Award.

Her debut album is due for release in January 2021.

Her biggest hit so far, Stop This Flame, charted at 47 in the UK.

