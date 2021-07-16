Bradley Walsh and The Chase is one of TV’s most-loved partnerships, with millions of fans every day tuning into the hit ITV quiz show.

But Bradley, 61, has hinted that his retirement is not far off. We don’t want Brad to go anywhere, but if he’s set on hanging up his quiz-host boots, who should replace him?

Bradley and son Barney (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Who should replace Bradley Walsh on The Chase?

Barney Walsh

One of the true pleasures of recent telly has been Bradley’s brilliant travel shows with son, Barney.

The father-and-son duo has proved a huge hit with viewers and together they’ve proved a fantastic partnership.

The 23-year-old is also a chip off the old block, with the same sense of humour as his dad.

So it would make perfect sense for Barney to take over from his dad once the time comes.

And it’s not just us. Chaser Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett agrees.

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2019, he said: “I reckon Bradley’s going to keep doing it until his son, Barney, is ready to take over.”

Could Phillip take over? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could Phillip Schofield replace Bradley Walsh on The Chase?

As early as March this year, online bookies Paddy Power issued odds that placed Phillip Schofield as favourite to be the next host of The Chase.

The silver fox, already host of ITV shows like This Morning, Dancing On Ice and The Cube, has plenty of experience.

The odds were issued after The Chase started an online version, with the Chasers asking the questions.

However, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty shut down the story on social media.

She said: “What an absolute non-story. None of us are going anywhere.”

Shane last appeared on TV on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shane Richie

Another name mentioned in the Paddy Power list was former EastEnders star Shane Richie.

Like Bradders, Shane, 57, started his entertainment career as a Bluecoat at Pontins.

And he has the same kind of people skills as Bradley, and is always able to inject humour into a situation.

Take his recent appearance on I’m A Celebrity as an example.

Rob is now a familiar face on TV (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rob Beckett

Another comedian who would make a good host of The Chase is Rob Beckett.

The 36-year-old funnyman already has extensive experience as a panellist on comedy quiz shows, and has also presented quiz shows of his own.

Rob’s energy and quick wits would certainly stand him in good stead on a series like The Chase.

Carol was a hit on Countdown (Credit: The Claytons / SplashNews.com)

Carol Vorderman

Former Countdown words and numbers expert Carol, 60, is a huge hit on Instagram.

And because of her past experience on a daily quiz show and her friendly personality, we wonder if Carol would be a good addition to the show.