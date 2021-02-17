Who plays Rob in Behind Her Eyes on Netflix?
Who plays Rob in Behind Her Eyes on Netflix? What else has Robert Aramayo been in?

The new psychological thriller recently dropped on Netflix

By Rebecca Calderwood

Robert Aramayo portrays Rob in Behind Her Eyes – but who exactly is the British actor?

The psychological thriller series, which is adapted from Sarah Pinborough’s hit novel, focuses mainly on a love triangle involving a women and her married boss.

Read on to find out more about Robert and what else the Netlix star is known for.

*** WARNING! Spoilers within ***

Robert Aramayo stars in Netflix’s new psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes (Credit: Netflix)

Behind Her Eyes on Netflix: Who is Robert Aramayo?

Robert, 28, is an English actor, who was born on 6 November 1992.

Originally from Hull, the star attended Wyke Sixth Form College.

He later won a place at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York.

During his time at the performing arts school, Rob performed in A Clockwork Orange and earned his first film role in the Italian-American production Lost in Florence.

Robert previously appeared in Game of Thrones (Credit: YouTube)

Behind Her Eyes: What else is Robert Aramayo known for?

The English actor is best known for his role as a young Eddard Stark in Game of Thrones.

Robert starred in the HBO show’s seasons six and seven flashbacks.

Opening up on the role, he previously told Access Hollywood: “I don’t think I can comprehend how lucky I am to be able to play such an iconic character, such a loved character.

“It’s the only show that I watch religiously, and it was an honour and a gift to be able to be a part of it.”

The actor at a film premiere in Los Angeles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the star has been cast as a lead in another upcoming fantasy series, the Lord of the Rings on Amazon.

His previous work also includes Nocturnal Animals, Antebellum and Mindhunter.

Behind Her Eyes: Is Rob Aramayo married?

No, Robert is neither married nor in a relationship.

Despite having a number of hopeful fans, the star remains relatively private when it comes to his personal life.

Robert appears alongside Eve Hewson (Credit: Netflix)

Furthermore, Robert is not active on any social media profiles.

So, he really does like to stay out of the limelight!

Behind Her Eyes: Who is Rob?

Rob is Adele’s best friend from her past, who is seen in flashbacks from their time spent together in a psychiatric hospital.

The drug addict is drawn to Adele’s kindness as she helps him work through his demons.

