Who plays Rob in Behind Her Eyes on Netflix? What else has Robert Aramayo been in?

Robert Aramayo portrays Rob in Behind Her Eyes – but who exactly is the British actor?

The psychological thriller series, which is adapted from Sarah Pinborough’s hit novel, focuses mainly on a love triangle involving a women and her married boss.

Read on to find out more about Robert and what else the Netlix star is known for.

*** WARNING! Spoilers within ***

Robert Aramayo stars in Netflix’s new psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes (Credit: Netflix)

Behind Her Eyes on Netflix: Who is Robert Aramayo?

Robert, 28, is an English actor, who was born on 6 November 1992.

Originally from Hull, the star attended Wyke Sixth Form College.

He later won a place at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York.

During his time at the performing arts school, Rob performed in A Clockwork Orange and earned his first film role in the Italian-American production Lost in Florence.

Robert previously appeared in Game of Thrones (Credit: YouTube)

Behind Her Eyes: What else is Robert Aramayo known for?

The English actor is best known for his role as a young Eddard Stark in Game of Thrones.

Robert starred in the HBO show’s seasons six and seven flashbacks.

Opening up on the role, he previously told Access Hollywood: “I don’t think I can comprehend how lucky I am to be able to play such an iconic character, such a loved character.

“It’s the only show that I watch religiously, and it was an honour and a gift to be able to be a part of it.”

The actor at a film premiere in Los Angeles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the star has been cast as a lead in another upcoming fantasy series, the Lord of the Rings on Amazon.

His previous work also includes Nocturnal Animals, Antebellum and Mindhunter.

Behind Her Eyes: Is Rob Aramayo married?

No, Robert is neither married nor in a relationship.

Despite having a number of hopeful fans, the star remains relatively private when it comes to his personal life.

Robert appears alongside Eve Hewson (Credit: Netflix)

Furthermore, Robert is not active on any social media profiles.

So, he really does like to stay out of the limelight!

Behind Her Eyes: Who is Rob?

Rob is Adele’s best friend from her past, who is seen in flashbacks from their time spent together in a psychiatric hospital.

The drug addict is drawn to Adele’s kindness as she helps him work through his demons.

