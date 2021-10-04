Silent Witness continues this week and soap fans will recognise Ryan Hawley, who guest stars as Michael Robson.

It’s the actor’s first television role since leaving the cast of Emmerdale.

Of course, fans will know that Ryan portrayed Robert Sugden from 2014 to 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about why he left, and what he’s been doing since!

Ryan Hawley as Michael Robson in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Silent Witness on BBC One: What is Nikki Alexander’s romantic history? Is there are future for her and Jack?

Silent Witness episode nine cast – who plays Michael Robson?

Ryan Hawley appears as Michael Robson in the Silent Witness episode called Matters of Life and Death.

In the penultimate episode of series 24, Nikki’s students make an alarming discovery while dissecting a body donated for their training.

The case that follows brings Nikki close to a student, stirring dangerous feelings.

Meanwhile, Jack and Simone investigate the care home where the victim died, but find themselves fighting to keep the residents alive when a diverted river floods the area.

Series 24 concludes on Tuesday October 5 2021 at 9pm.

Who did actor Ryan Hawley play in Emmerdale before Silent Witness role?

Ryan Hawley will be well known to fans of Emmerdale.

He is most famous for his portrayal of Robert Sugden in the ITV soap from 2014 to 2019.

Ryan was the fourth actor to portray the character.

His onscreen relationship with Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) won the pair an army of loyal ‘Robron’ fans.

Ryan Hawley as Robert Sugden in Emmerdale, opposite Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Emmerdale: Ryan Hawley welcomes baby with his wife

Why did Ryan Hawley leave Emmerdale and will he be back as Robert Sugden?

In June 2019, it was announced that Ryan Hawley would be leaving Emmerdale after five years.

The Sun reported that Ryan would be leaving the show to try other projects.

At the time, an ITV source told the publication: “Emmerdale fans have loved every minute of Robron’s story, and what Ryan has brought to playing Robert.

“But he has decided to take a break from the show for the foreseeable future and try other projects.”

His exit aired on 1 November of that year when his character was sent to prison for murdering Lee Posner.

Viewers know that Lee Posner raped Robert’s sister Victoria, which resulted in her falling pregnant.

When he was moved to prison on the Isle of Wight he said goodbye to his husband Aaron and filed for divorce.

Fans want Robert to return, but it is unknown if the character will ever return as he was sentenced to life in jail.

What else has Silent Witness actor Ryan Hawley been in?

Before joining Emmerdale, he’d appeared in small roles in Doctors, Survivors, The Royal and Titanic.

His acting career began in 2007, when he made his TV debut in the pilot of American series Life is Wild as Tim.

In 2013, he appeared in The Dyatlov Pass Incident, a Russian-British horror film, as Andy Thatcher.

His role as Michael Robson is his first TV role since leaving the soap.

This could be as a result of the pandemic, or the fact that he welcomed a child in 2021.

Ryan Hawley and wife Daisy Prestes de Oliveira attend The British Soap Awards 2016 (Credit: Splash)

How old is Silent Witness star Ryan Hawley?

Ryan Alexander Hawley was born on September 21 1985 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

He is currently 36 years of age.

Ryan spent his childhood partly in Sheffield and partly in the UAE due to his parents’ work.

Is Ryan married and who is his wife?

Ryan Hawley married Daisy Prestes de Oliviera in 2013.

They welcomed their first son together earlier this year.

Ryan’s former Emmerdale co-star Isobel Steele, who played his sister-in-law Liv Flaherty, confirmed the happy news.

She said: “Hopefully they convince him to come back [to Emmerdale].

“He’s just had a baby, so I don’t know how soon he’d be coming back, so fingers crossed.”

Silent Witness series 24 concludes on Monday October 4 and Tuesday October 5 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

Are you a fan of actor Ryan Hawley? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.