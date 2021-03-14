Grace is the latest unmissable detective drama coming to ITV1 this weekend – but who plays Mark Warden in Grace?

Matt Stokoe plays the wealthy businessman whose best friend goes missing on his stag do.

But who is Matt in real life? What’s he starred in and who is his famous fiancée?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Matt Stokoe as Mark Warden in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Mark Warden in Grace?

Actor Matt Stokoe portrays Mark Warden in the first Grace film on ITV1.

Viewers see Mark desperately trying to get home in time for his best friend’s stag party.

But, by the time he gets back, the groom-to-be is missing and the four other stags are dead.

With Mark out of the country, he’s tentatively ruled out as a suspect.

Nothing is as it seems, however, in this twisty, turny thriller.

What else has Matt Stokoe been in?

Matt’s breakout role was as Alex in the Channel 4 series Misfits. His special power enabled him to remove the powers of others.

Actor Matt went on to portray teacher Gerard Eyre in The Village and Captain Marcheaux in series three of The Musketeers.

In 2018, he starred as Luke in Jed Mercurio’s Bodyguard, which is where he met his future wife (see below).

He’s also known for playing blacksmith James Read in the Sky One series Jamestown.

In 2020, he played Gawain in the Netflix original series Cursed.

His latest role is as Sam in the film Rose, which he wrote himself.

Matt Stokoe as Mark and Maggie O’Neill as Gill – but are they both suspects? (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Mark Warden in Grace? Is Matt Stokoe married or single?

Matt Stokoe is currently engaged to actress Sophie Rundle, who is expecting their first child.

The pair met on the set of Bodyguard, where she played Vicky and he played Luke.

The couple also star together in the 2020 film Rose, written by Matt, and Jamestown on Sky One.

Sophie is best known for portraying Ada Shelby in the BBC One series Peaky Blinders, Ann Walker in BBC One period drama Gentleman Jack, and Vicky Budd in Bodyguard.

She also played code-breaker Lucy in the ITV drama series The Bletchley Circle and Labia in the British/American television sitcom Episodes.

Sophie recently played Emily in The Nest opposite Martin Compston and Jean in George Clooney film The Midnight Sky.

How old is Matt Stokoe?

Matthew Joseph Stokoe was born on January 13 1989 in Durham.

He is currently 32 years old.



Grace airs on ITV1 on Sunday March 14 2021 at 8pm. The second film Looking Good Dead will air later this year.

