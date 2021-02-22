Who plays Marianne in Behind Her Eyes? The character, who appears late in the series, is portrayed by actress Eva Birthistle, well-known for various high-profile roles.

The Netflix drama boasts some familiar faces, but here’s where you have seen Irish actress Eva before. You may even know her connection to Meghan Markle!

What other TV shows has Eva Birthistle appeared in?

Eva is a regular on the small screen – she won fans as nun Hild in The Last Kingdom, the historical drama series based on Bernard Cornwell’s novels.

Viewers may also recognise her from Waking The Dead, in which she played Detective Superintendent Sarah Cavendish, and Sky1’s The Psychopath Next Door, starring Anna Friel.

Eva Birthistle plays Marianne in Behind Her Eyes (Credit: Flynet – SplashNews/SplashNews.com)

Has Eva made it to the big screen?

In 2005 Eva received the London Critics Circle Film Award for Actress Of The Year for her performance in Ken Loach’s A Fond Kiss.

In Brooklyn, she starred alongside Saoirse Ronan, as their characters made their way across the Atlantic to begin a new life in America.

In 2017, Eva shared the screen with Cillian Murphy and Andrew Scott in The Delinquent Season.

Eva is no stranger to horror films – she appeared in 2008’s The Children, alongside Hannah Tointon and Stephen Campbell Moore, and 2009’s supernatural horror Wake Wood, starring Timothy Spall and Aidan Gillen.

Eva (far right) on the big screen in Brooklyn (Credit: YouTube)

How old is Eva?

Eva was born in 1974 in County Wicklow in Ireland, where she lived until the age of 14.

The family then moved from the coastal town of Bray to Derry in Northern Ireland.

After leaving school, she headed south to Dublin, where she studied at The Gaiety School of Acting, where other famous graduates include Colin Farrell.

Eva might have a complicated personal life in Behind Her Eyes but she’s all smiles off screen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Eva have a family?

The actress is married to acupuncturist Ross J Barr, who has a clinic in London and a range of wellness products.

Meghan Markle – a long-time fan of holistic therapies – began attending his clinic when she first moved to London to be with Prince Harry.

Eva and Ross received an invitation to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they tied the knot in 2018.

Eva and Ross have two children – son Jesse, who was born in 2013, and daughter Joni, born three years later.

