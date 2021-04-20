Ackley Bridge is back with series 4 and Johnny Cooper – played by Ryan Dean – is grabbing all the attention! Here’s all you need to know about Johnny and the young actor.

Who is Johnny Cooper in Ackley Bridge?

According to Channel 4 press info, newcomer Johnny is ‘a cheeky, confident charmer from a Romany Gypsy community whose cocky ‘front’ and initial distrust of school reveals a sensitive soul, as he catches the eye of both Kayla and Fizza’.

He leads a new bunch of teens at the school, which also includes the aforementioned Kayla and Fizza, as well as Marina, Kayla’s ‘mean girl’ sister, and Tahir, the smooth-talking nephew of Kaneez who instantly falls in with Sam, but whose salesman patter hides a family secret.

What is Johnny like, according to Ryan?

The actor says of his character: “I think he’s quite rebellious against all kinds of authority as he’s not been treated brilliantly before, whether it be school or whether it be in daily life, except with his family.

“He likes to stand on his own two feet and make his own decisions. He’s very big on honour, especially within his family.

“If he says he’s going to do something then he’s going to do it.

What was Ryan Dean like at school?

While Johnny seems instantly popular at Ackley Bridge, Ryan didn’t have the best time at school, revealing: “I didn’t like school. I didn’t feel like I fit in to be totally honest.

“I just thought you had to get through school – and that’s that. But yeah, I was lucky because I got into a musical in the West End and left school early and adjusted to having tutors in between rehearsals.”

What has Ryan Dean been in before Ackley Bridge?

Ryan had a part in Guy Ritchie movie The Gentlemen, which starred Colin Farrell and Michelle Dockery.

He’s also appeared in Doctors, Penny on M.A.R.S and Billy Elliott.

Like his character Johnny, Ryan is a keen and accomplished musician.

You can follow Ryan here on Instagram.

How old is Ryan Dean?

At 22, Ryan is playing down in age for Johnny Cooper by over five years.

He was born on August 20, 1998, in Southport, North West England.

What are Ackley Bridge fans saying about Johnny Cooper/Ryan Dean?

One new fan commented on Twitter: “Is it just me who thinks Johnny is a really good character? I hope we get a series five and beyond.”

Is it just me who thinks Johnny is a really good character? I hope we get a series five and beyond…

Another said: “Great start of Ackley Bridge series 4, I’m loving the new characters Kayla and Fizza and Johnny.”

Ackley Bridge continues every weeknight at 6pm for the next two weeks.

