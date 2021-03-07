Who plays Doreen in McDonald & Dodds? Actress Sharon Rooney found fame on My Mad Fat Diary

DS Dodds and DCI Lauren McDonald return in the second McDonald & Dodds film this weekend – but who plays Doreen in the detective drama?

Viewers will recognise guest star Sharon Rooney, who only recently appeared alongside Keeley Hawes in Finding Alice.

What else has Sharon been in? How old is she? And is she married?

Here’s everything you need to know!

McDonald & Dodds episode two stars Sharon Rooney and Shelley Conn among others (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Finding Alice series 2: Has the ITV show been renewed for a second series?

Who plays Doreen in McDonald & Dodds?

Sharon Rooney portrays Doreen Warren in ITV’s second episode of McDonald & Dodds.

Doreen is one of a group of friends who travel to Bath for a birthday celebration – only to be caught up in a murder investigation.

In fact, the episode is called ‘We Need to Talk About Doreen’.

Sharon’s character takes an unusual interest in Dodds, while McDonald unearths a tangled web of jealousies around the women.

Sharon says: “Doreen is the put-upon friend, and almost like the mum of the group.

“She organised the whole weekend away for her best friend Angela’s birthday, and Angela is one of those people who loves to be in the spotlight while Doreen is happy to be in the background.

“Doreen has different sides to her though, which is always fun as an actor.

“There is definitely more to her than meets the eye, although that is the case with all of the characters in this series.

“You think they are one thing and they turn out to be completely different.”

What is Sharon Rooney famous for? What else has she been in?

Sharon is perhaps best known for her central role in My Mad Fat Diary.

She played Rachel ‘Rae’ Earl between 2013 and 2015, and Sharon admits it’s the role she’s most recognised for.

The actress has also appeared in the film and TV series Two Doors Down, Sherlock, Mountain Goats, Brief Encounters and The Tunnel.

Sharon portrayed Faye Caddy in No Offence, Barbara in Zapped, Ruth in Jerk and Becky in The Capture.

Disney fans will know Sharon from her role as Miss Atlantis in Tim Burton’s Dumbo in 2019.

More recently, Sharon played Nicola in Finding Alice opposite Keeley Hawes.

After appearing in McDonald & Dodds as Doreen, Sharon will star in the film Louis Wain.

The comedy, written and directed by Flowers’ Will Sharpe, also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Riseborough, Claire Foy and Toby Jones.

Casts don’t come much better than that!

Sharon Rooney as Doreen in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

How old is Sharon?

Sharon was born on October 22 1988.

She is currently 32 years old.

Where is Sharon from?

Sharon is a Scottish actress.

She was born in Glasgow, Scotland.

At 16, she left school to pursue a career in acting, and enrolled on a three-year performing arts course.

She went on to study a degree in drama at Hull University.

Sharon started as a stand-up comedian, before settling on acting.

Sharon Rooney in Finding Alice opposite Keeley Hawes (Credit: ITV1)

Does Sharon have a partner? Is she single?

Sharon has not been publicly linked to anyone.

She is believed to be single, and shows no hints of a partner on her social media accounts.

McDonald & Dodds series two, episode two

A birthday weekend away goes devastatingly wrong when Angela and four of her friends travel down from Glasgow to celebrate in Bath.

They meet a rugby player during the course of the night, but he turns up dead the next day in mysterious circumstances.

The partygoers all become suspects as McDonald and Dodds investigate what appears to be a case of murder.

Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia star, with guest appearances by Sharon Rooney, John Thomson, Natalie Gumede and Shelley Conn.



McDonald & Dodds series two, episode two, airs on Sunday March 07 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.