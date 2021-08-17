Who plays Dayle Walton in Holby City? Ackley Bridge star Ryan Dean makes appearance

Holby City is on tonight (Tuesday, August 17) and actor Ryan Dean will be making an appearance as Dayle Walton.

But who is Ryan and what else has he been in?

Holby City: Who is Ryan Dean?

Ryan Dean is well known for playing Johnny Cooper in series 4 of Ackley Bridge, which aired earlier this year.

He was born on August 20, 1998, in Southport, North West England.

Holby City: Who is Dayle Walton?

Ryan plays Dayle in Holby City (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holby City spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, August 17 2021

Dayle appears in tonight’s episode and Fletch and Evie end up having a terrifying encounter with the teenager.

Is everything as it seems?

Ryan Dean in Ackley Bridge – Who is his character Johnny Cooper?

Ryan plays Johnny in Ackley Bridge (Credit: Channel 4)

According to Channel 4 press info, newcomer Johnny is ‘a cheeky, confident charmer from a Romany Gypsy community whose cocky ‘front’ and initial distrust of school reveals a sensitive soul, as he catches the eye of both Kayla and Fizza’.

He leads a new bunch of teens at the school, which also includes the aforementioned Kayla and Fizza, as well as Marina, Kayla’s ‘mean girl’ sister, and Tahir, the smooth-talking nephew of Kaneez who instantly falls in with Sam, but whose salesman patter hides a family secret.

What is Johnny like, according to Ryan?

The actor says of his character: “I think he’s quite rebellious against all kinds of authority as he’s not been treated brilliantly before, whether it be school or whether it be in daily life, except with his family.

“He likes to stand on his own two feet and make his own decisions. He’s very big on honour, especially within his family.

“If he says he’s going to do something then he’s going to do it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Dean (@ryan_dean_26)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing cast: Why did Nina Wadia leave EastEnders? Would she ever go back?

What was Ryan Dean like at school?

While Johnny seems instantly popular at Ackley Bridge, Ryan didn’t have the best time at school, revealing: “I didn’t like school. I didn’t feel like I fit in to be totally honest.

“I just thought you had to get through school – and that’s that. But yeah, I was lucky because I got into a musical in the West End and left school early and adjusted to having tutors in between rehearsals.”

What else has Ryan been in?

Ryan had a part in Guy Ritchie movie The Gentlemen, which starred Colin Farrell and Michelle Dockery.

He’s also appeared in Doctors, Penny on M.A.R.S and Billy Elliott.

Like his character Johnny, Ryan is a keen and accomplished musician.

You can follow Ryan here on Instagram.

What do you think of Ackley Bridge series 4 so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.