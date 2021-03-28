DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter return to ITV1 to solve yet another crime – but who plays Blaise McQuin in Midsomer Murders?

Actress Bronagh Waugh portrayed Cheryl Brady in C4 soap Hollyoaks from 2008 to 2013.

So how did she leave? And who does she play in Midsomer Murders?

Bronagh Waugh with her former Hollyoaks castmates Jorgie Porter and Anna Shaffer (Credit: Splash)

Who plays Blaise McQuin in Midsomer Murders?

Bronagh Waugh portrays Blaise McQuin in Midsomer Murders: With Baited Breath.

Blaise is a social media fishing legend.

She is one of the hopefuls who descend on Solomon Gorge to spot the region’s very own version of the Loch Ness monster – the ‘Ahab’.

The Ahab is rumoured to be a mysterious beast of a fish lurking in the lake’s waters.

With several recent sightings, the stakes are raised when local fisherman Freddie Lamb (played by Dunkirk actor Aneurin Barnard) puts up £20k as prize money for whoever manages to catch the monster.

Word soon spreads and it isn’t long until several world-renowned anglers descend into the sleepy town – and then someone dies obvs!

Who plays Blaise in Midsomer Murders? What else has Bronagh Waugh been in?

Bronagh is probably best known for playing Cheryl Brady in Hollyoaks Later and Hollyoaks.

She went on to portray the wife of serial killer Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) in The Fall for all three series of the drama.

Bronagh played Jessica Reid in Unforgotten series three, and Charlotte Proctor in Des.

The actress has also popped up in Holby City, Supernatural, Derry Girls and Strike.

She will soon appear in the upcoming ITV1 thriller Viewpoint.

Who did Bronagh play in Hollyoaks and how did she leave?

Bronagh portrayed Cheryl Brady in Hollyoaks Later and Hollyoaks between 2008 and 2013.

The character first appeared onscreen in November 2008, during the first series of the Hollyoaks spin-off, Hollyoaks Later.

She arrived as the former love interest of Malachy Fisher.

Bronagh made her first appearance in main Hollyoaks episodes in July 2009, and bought a comical element to the soap.

She left the show after four years.

Her last scenes as Cheryl aired in March 2013, the same week as Emmett Scanlan’s character Brendan – who played her brother.

Of her decision to leave, she stated: “Deciding to leave Hollyoaks was tough.

“I have had the most incredible four years on the show and the cast and crew really are like my family – but it just feels like the right time for me and for Cheryl.”

Viewers saw Cheryl move to Ireland to start a new life with fiancé Nate after bro Brendan took the blame for Seamus’ death.

In fact, it was Cheryl who killed Seamus.

Bronagh Waugh played Cheryl Brady in Hollyoaks for more than four years (Credit: C4/Lime Pictures)

Who plays Blaise in Midsomer Murders? Is Bronagh married or single?

Bronagh is dating Richard Peacock, and the pair enjoyed a ‘not-wedding’ ceremony in September 2018.

The pair have vowed NOT to marry until gay marriage is made legal in Northern Ireland.

Sharing a stunning photo of their celebration, Bronagh told her friends, family and 123,000 Twitter followers that she’s campaigning for “equal marriage”.

Bronagh was showered with well wishes from her acting colleagues.

Fifty Shades star Jamie tweeted: “Oh so beautiful. So many congratulations for a long and happy life together.”

The actress is a keen supporter and campaigner for gay rights.

Her Canadian mother is gay and in a same-sex relationship, but is unable to marry in Northern Ireland due to the law which currently bans same-sex marriage.

How old is Bronagh Waugh?

Bronagh was born on October 6 1982.

She is currently 38 years old.

Bronagh Waugh as Charlotte Proctor in Des (Credit: ITV1)

Where is Bronagh from?

Bronagh is an Irish actress.

She was born in Coleraine, Northern Ireland.

However, she now lives in Guildford, Surrey.

Midsomer Murders: With Baited Breath – what’s it about?

When a violent attack leads Barnaby to the picturesque village of Solomon Gorge, he is in complete admiration of the beauty of the place.

And when a former colleague shows him a glimpse of the laid-back life of a retiree, he can’t help but wonder if it might be time for him to hand in his badge…

He soon has more pressing matters to think about however when a man goes missing and is later found electrocuted to death.

Midsomer Murders: With Baited Breath airs on ITV1 at 8pm on Sunday March 28 2021.

