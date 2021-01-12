Neve McIntosh plays Aunt Julie Hedges in Traces on BBC One.

But where have you see the actress before? Find out about this popular Scottish actress’ other roles, her personal life and more below…

Who is Neve McIntosh?

Neve McIntosh, 48, is a Scottish actress.

She grew up in Edinburgh and started out as a theatre actress.

Starting out in the Scottish theatre scene, she transitioned to English theatre productions in her early 20s.

Neve McIntosh at a Doctor Who series 8 screening (Credit: SplashNews)

Whereas she landed her first reoccurring telly role in the 1999 television series Psychos.

A Scottish medical miniseries, Neve played Dr Kate Millar.

This led to a string of television roles in miniseries and also films.

Her next major role came in 2004 as Sister Donna Rix in Jed Mercurio’s Bodies.

What else has Neve McIntosh starred in?

You may also recognise Neve in BBC Three’s Lip Service as Lauren in 2012.

Or as Madame Vastra in Doctor Who from 2010-2014.

Neve with actor Paul Higgins (Credit: SplashNews)

And she also played Kate Kilmur in the hit crime series Shetland in 2018.

Last year Neve appeared in the hit Canadian series Tin Star for two episodes as Georgia Simmons.

Is Neve married?

Neve fell in love with cameraman Alex Sahla from Psychos in 1999. They went on to split in 2006 and divorced in 2009.

Her current relationship status is not publicly known.

Neve as Julie Hedges in Traces (Credit: BBC)

What has Neve said about her acting career?

Neve has said that she’s proud to have been consistently acting throughout her career.

Speaking to The Sunday Post, she said she’s happy to have regular work over the years.

Neve said: “It’s nice just to be consistently working.

“There was a time when I had a bit of a wobble, but a lot of acting work had dried up and I think loads of people thought they wouldn’t work again, but it’s building back up now.”

What is Traces about?

Traces is a Scottish murder mystery series about three female forensic professionals who set to uncover the truth behind an unresolved murder.



The series stars Molly Windsor, Jennifer Spence and Laura Fraser.

While Neve appears in Traces as character Julie Hedges.

How to watch Traces on BBC One

Traces airs on BBC One Tuesdays at 9pm.

However, each episode of the series is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Are you watching Traces? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.