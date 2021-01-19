Caroline Catz narrates the new ITV special documentary Outbreak: The Virus That Shook the World.

But who is Caroline? And why is she famous? And when is Outbreak on ITV?

Who is Caroline Catz?

Caroline Catz is a British actress and narrator.

She is particularly well-known for her starring roles in Doc Martin, DCI Banks and The Vice.

Caroline landed her breakthrough mainstream role in 1998 when she played Rosie Fox on The Bill for two years.

Caroline Catz is a famous English actress and narrator (Credit: SplashNews)

In addition to her television acting, she has starred in many plays on stage and on the radio.

And she is a prominent documentary narrator. In addition to narrating Outbreak she has also narrated the likes of Ebola – The Search for a Cure and Cuba: Castro vs The World.

Is Caroline Catz married?

Caroline is married to actor Michael Higgs. They met while both working on ITV’s The Bill.

Michael played Eddie Santini in the long-running police drama series. They share a son, born in 2001, and a daughter, born in 2006, together.

Caroline is married to actor Michael Higgs (Credit: SplashNews)

While speaking to The Express, she opened up about juggling work and family.

Caroline said: “Yes, juggling work and family life is difficult. But any parent – mother or father – has to consider their family, don’t they?”

Who does Caroline Catz play on Doc Martin?

Caroline plays Louisa Glasson in Doc Martin, who is one of the show’s central characters.

Louisa is married to Martin Ellingham aka Doc Martin on the show.

Caroline says she’s loved filming at Port Isaac Cornwall for the last sixteen plus years.

Caroline on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The show, which is on its final series, is filmed in the remote seaside location.

And Caroline says she was once nearly trampled to death by cows after going for a hike after filming.

She told ITV that a herd of escaped cattle came charging towards her as she walked cliffside.

But luckily she was able to escape: “I managed to crawl under a fence, and through the field back to safety. The farmer was able to rescue the cattle too.”

What does Outbreak: The Virus That Shook the World claim?

This new ITV documentary explores the outbreak of coronavirus or COVID-19 at the end of 2019.

And how it rapidly spread worldwide in 2020, and to date has claimed the lives of over two million.

The documentary will also explore theories of where the virus originated from.

And that Chinese authorities may have attempted to initially suppress news of the virus and its subsequent outbreak.

The new ITV doc includes shocking interviews with Chinese medics about coronavirus (Credit: Unsplash)

The special will feature secret interviews with several doctors who said they were silenced by Chinese authorities.

In a preview, one of the doctors claims: “We knew this virus transmitted from human to human. But when we attended a hospital meeting, we were told not to speak out.

“The provincial leaders told the hospitals not to tell the truth.”

The medics interviewed claim they had their passports seized by authorities, and internet usage monitored.

They also claim they were aware from the onset that the virus could be transmitted from human to human.

But that authorities initially insisted that this was not the case.

When is Outbreak on ITV?

Outbreak: The Virus That Shook the World airs on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday January 19.

It will be available to stream on ITV Hub shortly after it airs.

