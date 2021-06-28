Devon and Cornwall continues on Channel 4 this week and viewers have been left with a burning question – who is the Devon and Cornwall TV narrator?

The second visit of this series hears the narrator tell more gentle stories of West Country lives.

So who is the narrator and where do you recognise his voice from?

Freedivers George Miller and Alice Hickson feature on Devon and Cornwall (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: John Barnaby in Midsomer Murders: Actor Neil Dudgeon was in Bridget Jones!

Devon and Cornwall TV narrator – who is it?

Devon and Cornwall returned with a brand new series last week, and many viewers were left wondering who was narrating.

In fact, the narrator of the Channel 4 travel show is none other than John Nettles!

John has voiced the series ever since 2020.

He took over as the narrator on the C4 television show, which is a sister show to the network’s The Yorkshire Dales and the Lakes programme.

It’s now on its fourth series.

Where is Devon and Cornwall TV narrator John Nettles from?

John Nettles was born in St Austell, Cornwall, in 1943.

His birth mother was an Irish nurse who came to work in the UK during the Second World War.

John was adopted at birth by carpenter Eric Nettles and his wife Elsie.

So John is best placed to narrate the travel documentary.

St Austell is a town in Cornwall, 10 miles south of Bodmin and 30 miles west of the border with Devon.

St Austell is one of the largest towns in Cornwall.

John now lives on a farm in north Devon.

John Nettles was born in Cornwall and currently lives in Devon (Credit: Splash)

Read more: When is Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders and who does she play?

What is John Nettles famous for?

John Nettles has been on our TV screens ever since 1969, when he appeared in The Expert as John Franklin.

Since then, he’s been in dozens of TV shows including The Detectives, The Liver Birds and A Family at War.

Of course, John is most famous for two particular – very iconic – roles.

John portrayed Jim Bergerac for one decade.

From 1981 to 1991, the actor played the alcoholic and divorced father of a young daughter, DS Jim Bergerac.

A true maverick, he preferred doing things his own way, and consequently didn’t always carry out his investigations the way his boss would like.

The famous series was filmed in Jersey.

From 1997 to 2011, John portrayed DCI Tom Barnaby in Midsomer Murders.

This time, he played veteran Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby who investigated murders around the regional community of Midsomer County alongside his young Sergeant.

John, now 77, has not appeared on screen since 2017 when he played Ray Penvenen in Poldark.

The actor has also narrated My Unique B&B, Airport and The Tourist Trap among others.

Devon and Cornwall on C4 – series four, episode two

The counties of Devon and Cornwall attract millions of visitors every year…

But both places are more than a playground for hikers and holiday makers.

This series celebrates the people who live and work in this beautiful corner of Britain.

In series four, episode two, wheelwright Greg and his team restore a Victorian bicycle.

Meanwhile, couple Terry and Brenda compete in a regatta to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Fowey River Class sailing dinghy.

Artisan brewer and wine-maker Simon searches for ingredients for his next creation on the grounds of Torbay’s most historic building.

Also stonemason John gets to work on one of Cornwall’s most unique landmarks.

Devon and Cornwall continues on Monday June 28 2021 at 8pm on Channel 4.

Did you recognise the voice of John Nettles? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.