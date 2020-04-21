Who is Mimi in Our Girl? Amy-Leigh Hickman's character is hiding a huge secret

Mimi has been a huge hit with Our Girl fans ever since she joined 2-Section.

But it's pretty clear the new recruit, played by Amy-Leigh Hickman, is hiding something.

Even Pro (Nico Mirallegro) has noticed she's not being completely honest with the rest of the squad – but she's still yet to come clean.

So who is Mimi in Our Girl and why is she being so deceitful?

Here's everything you need to know...

Mimi is hiding something in Our Girl (Credit: BBC)

Who is Mimi in Our Girl?

Mimi Saunders is 2-Section's new medic who joined at the start of the current series.

This is her first ever trip to Afghanistan and it's clear she's nervous about the responsibility she's taken on.

Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan), who was recently promoted to Sergeant, can see the new recruit's nerves and so takes Mimi under her wing.

READ MORE: Who is Cheese in Our Girl and what is his connection to Mimi?

But it soon becomes clear to viewers she's hiding something.

When Georgie encourages Mimi to call her parents, she takes her phone and pretends to make a phone call before quickly hanging up.

Prof then notices she repeatedly lies about what her parents do for a living – but when he tries to pull her up on it, she becomes defensive.

Mimi has a bigger problem on her hands when Cheese (Danny Hatchard) joins 2-Section.

He knows her from back home and warned her that he'll only keep her secret if she keeps his.

Annoyingly, viewers are yet to find out what these secrets are – but all will be revealed in next week's series finale.

Amy-Leigh Hickman plays Mimi in Our Girl? (Credit: BBC)

Who is Amy-Leigh Hickman?

Amy-Leigh has been on the box since her early teenage years when she played Carmen in Tracy Beaker.

Since then, she's been in Doctors, Casualty and The Dumping Ground.

The 22-year-old played Linzi Bragg in EastEnders from 2016 to 2017.

However, her most recent role was in Ackley Bridge playing Nasreen Paracha.

Opening up about progressing from Ackley Bridge to Our Girl, Amy-Leigh told the Evening Standard: "When you are in an 8pm drama, you can only go so far with it, but when you’re in a 9pm drama they can push it that bit further.

"It was more challenging in that respect in terms of the quality of how it’s written and so much in what they say and do."

She also praised her co-star Michelle: "It was an amazing opportunity to be working alongside such a brilliant actress. To be the other girl in that combination is an honour. I definitely feel a responsibility to do it justice."

What happens tonight in Our Girl?

Georgie continues to struggle with restricted to reduced duties while waiting for her psychiatric report.

It's also made clear that if she is suffering with PTSD, she will be sent home from Afghanistan to give her time to recover.

Her psychiatrist is shocked to learn she never took any time off after the death of her fiancé Elvis Harte,

Desperate, Georgie steals Dr Antonio's security pass and confront Omar in her cell.

After a shocking one-to-one, she soon realises something isn't right and that the man in the cell isn't actually Omar.

The real terrorist is still out there planning a major attack which could have fatal consequences for 2-Section.

Our Girl is on BBC One, Tuesdays at 9pm

Are you a fan of Mimi in Our Girl? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know