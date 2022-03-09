Who is Interior Design Masters head judge Michelle Ogundehin? Is she married?

A brand new episode of Interior Design Masters airs tonight and we can’t wait to be reacquainted with the power duo Alan Carr and Michelle Ogundehin.

The pair are back on the hunt for talent in interior design this year with a new line-up of faces.

The BBC One series follows 10 amateur designers who all compete against each other in order get their big break in the industry.

So who is interior design critic Michelle Ogundehin?

Here’s what we know.

Michelle Ogundehin is an interior designer and former editor for ELLE magazine (Credit: Youtube)

Who is Michelle Ogundehin?

Michelle Ogundehin is a TV presenter and interior design legend.

The star began working at ELLE Decoration UK in 1997 and she eventually went on to become Editor-in-Chief in 2004.

Since then, Michelle has written for many other publications such as Financial Times and Observer.

The presenter has even established her own creative consultancy called MO:Studio.

She has also worked on a number of TV shows including Grand Designs: House of The Year.

In 2020, Michelle published her first book called Happy Inside: How to Harness the Power of Home for Health and Happiness.

How old is Michelle Ogundehin?

Michelle Ogundehin lives a very private life and is yet to open up about how old she is.

Therefore, the interior designer’s age remains unknown.

Michelle Ogundehin revealed on her social media that she has a son (Credit: Youtube)

Is Michelle Ogundehin married?

Michelle Ogundehin’s relationship status remains a mystery.

The interior designer has remained very tight-lipped about her personal life and there is no sign of her having a husband.

However, she has mentioned on social media that she lives in Brighton with her son and Basset hound dogs Stanley and Henry.

Michelle hosted Grand Designs: House of The Year alongside Kevin McCloud (Credit: Youtube)

Which TV shows has Michelle Ogundehin been in?

Michelle Ogundehin has imparted her interior design wisdom on a number of television shows.

The star presented alongside Kevin McCloud on Grand Designs: House of The Year.

She also co-presented Channel 4’s Inside out Homes and BBC Two’s The Great Interior Design Challenge.

In 2019, the interior design guru took on the role of head judge on Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.

Michelle Ogundehin is currently a head judge for Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr (Credit: Youtube)

What is Michelle Ogundehin doing now?

Michelle has returned as the head judge on Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr this year.

The BBC One show is where aspiring interior designers compete against each other in order to win a commercial contract that will change their lives.

Viewers get to watch in awe as the amateur designers test their ability and transform ordinary spaces into something innovative.

However, as the the series moves on the contestants drop like flies until there’s one interior designer left and they will be crowned the winner of the series.

Host Alan Carr told the Sun: “I absolutely love presenting Interior Design Masters and I am so excited we’re coming back.

“Last year I found out what ‘ombre’ meant, along with understanding ‘the flow’ of a room, so who knows what interior tips I’ll pick up from the next batch of designers!”

When is Interior Design Masters on?

The latest episode of Interior Design Masters airs tonight on BBC One at 9pm.

