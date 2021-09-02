Who is Ugly House to Lovely House star George Clarke? Is he married?

Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke is back on Channel 4 tonight (September 2), but who is the TV star?

George currently has two of his own shows, George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and Ugly House To Lovely House With George Clarke.

But who exactly is he, and who is his wife?

George Clarke is back on TV in George Clarke’s Ugly House to Lovely House (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is George Clarke?

George Clarke was born in May 1974, in Sunderland. He has three younger sisters.

He wanted to be an architect from a young age and began training after he quit school at 16.

“There was nothing else I ever wanted to do,” he said. “When most of the kids were playing with building blocks and pieces of Lego, I was actually on building sites.”

He formed his business in 1998 and ended up bagging celebrity clients including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and showbiz supremo Simon Fuller.

George lives in Notting Hill, London.

The TV star has completely renovated his home, which was originally constructed in the early 20th century.

He didn’t plan on a career on television, but when Channel 5 asked him to screen test for Build a New Life in the Country in 2005, everything changed.

George has since hosted shows including The Restoration Man and Amazing Spaces on Channel 4.

George has been on TV since 2005 (Credit: Channel 4)

Is George Clarke married? Who is his wife?

George has been married twice.

He divorced from his first wife, Catriona, in 2013 after 10 years of marriage, and the ex-couple share three children together.

Their names are Georgie, Emilio and Iona.

In 2018, he walked down the aisle with his second wife, Katie.

The pair tied the knot in Ibiza, and Katie is a marketing consultant in the fashion industry.

“Thank you to our amazing family and friends who made our day special,” she said on Instagram.

“Here’s to love, happiness and good people. Memories.”

How did George’s dad die?

George’s father tragically died at the age of just 26.

He died in a waterskiing accident, and George was only 7 when the accident happened.

While George doesn’t have much to remember him by, he does have a memento that reminds him of their times together.

“I treasure this picture with my dad, as he died a few months later in a waterskiing accident in 1981,” George told the Mail Online in 2018.

George spent most of his life being raised by his step-dad.

He passed away in May 2020, and George took to Twitter to pay tribute.

“Rest in peace Dad,” he wrote. “You may have been my Step Dad, but you raised me as your own since I was 7 years old and you were amazing in every way.

“I’m going to miss you so much. We had some bloody good times and a lot of laughs.

“Myself, Mam, my sisters, all of our family, all of your grandkids and your great friends will be telling stories about you for many years to come. Oh, and I’ve told Mam she can’t move your chair! Love you Dad. See you on the other side.”

George Clarke’s Ugly House to Lovely House airs Thursday nights at 9pm on Channel 4.

