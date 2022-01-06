The Masked Singer viewers all have the same theory about who Traffic Cone is 

The Masked Singer fans think Traffic Cone is BBC builder Nick Knowles.

The DIY: SOS and I’m A Celeb star, 59, may be behind the crazy character.

On the latest show, the funny character performed with a bunch work workmen behind him.

It’s left fans convinced that Nick is underneath the mask and he’s trying to give clues to viewers.

The Masked Singer convinced Traffic Cone is Nick Knowles

Other viewers have noted that Nick’s already known for his smooth singing voice.

The BBC star has even released his own album, Every Kind of People.

When he first started out on television back in the day, the TV host was a traffic reporter where he was referred to as “Nicky Knowles, the man who knows his cones”.

Another clue revealed that Traffic Cone once made money by “taking his clothes off”.

The star appeared wearing only what Dec Donnelly referred to as his “naughty little red pants” on I’m A Celebrity once.

The pants in question later became auctioned for charity after the 2018 series.

Viewers have shared their suspicions on social media, with one tweeting: “Traffic Cone sounds like Nick Knowles xx.”

Another said: “Traffic Cone surely has to be Nick Knowles…. Traffic cone – DIY SOS?”

One wrote: “I think traffic cone is Nick Knowles from DIY SOS.”

ITV bosses complain about Rita

Meanwhile, the latest guesses come after Jonathan Ross revealed fellow judge Rita Ora had been told off by ITV bosses.

In an interview with Metro, Jonathan teased that Rita rubbed bosses the wrong way by using her phone during filming.

Jonathan said: “Rita – who’s lovely and we love working with Rita, she’s great on the show – but Rita got told off for using her phone in all the breaks, because you know young people and their phones cannot be separated.

“In the end now, they take her phone off her. When we start recording, they remove Rita Ora’s phone so she cannot have access to the gram while she’s doing the show.”

The Masked Singer continues on ITV, Saturday January 8, at 7pm.

