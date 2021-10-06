Juliet Sear is a regular on This Morning, showing off her mouthwatering recipes for lucky testers Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But how did the baking queen rise to fame?

And why did she get caught up in a stampede of Paul Hollywood‘s adoring fans?

Read on for all you need to know!

Juliet only moved into TV in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning chef Juliet Sear rise to fame?

Juliet started out as a manager at a cafe in her native Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

It was here that she met her husband Simon, with the pair tying the knot in 1996.

The couple went on to have three children – George, 23, Lydia, 22, and Ruby, 21 – and it’s her kids that inspired her baking.

Juliet has said she discovered her passion for cake making when she started making their birthday cakes.

She told The Resident: “When we had children I used to throw these huge dinner parties and that’s when I gave cake making a go, everyone thought it was brilliant.

“I started baking all the time to entertain my three children, who were little then and everything really just took off from there.”

Juliet Sear demonstrates one of her recipes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Which stars has This Morning chef Juliet baked cakes for?

Juliet moved to London and started working for the Little Venice Cake Company.

It was there that she made David Beckham’s birthday cake – the first in a long line of cakes she made for famous faces.

It’s even been reported that she’s made a cake for Prince Harry!

Which leads us nicely onto her royal connections.

Juliet opened her own cake boutique, Fancy Nancy, in Leigh-on-Sea in 2008.

The bakery then became the official supplier to Harvey Nichols and Fortnum and Mason – the grocer to the royal family.

This Morning chef Juliet Sear: When did she start sharing recipes on TV?

After releasing a number of cookbooks, she turned her attention to TV.

A late bloomer when it came to presenting, Juliet actually didn’t start appearing on TV till 2017.

Since then, she’s become a regular on This Morning and has appeared on the likes of Sunday Brunch.

She even fronted her own ITV show, Juliet’s Beautiful Bakes, back in 2019.

Juliet is a regular on This Morning – much to the delight of the show’s hosts (Credit: ITV)

Which of This Morning chef Juliet’s recipes are most popular?

Juliet has her own YouTube channel and, when she’s not on This Morning, it’s here that you can catch up with her recipes.

She often shares videos of herself cooking with her kids, as well as mouthwatering bakes.

Our favourites include her Biscoff brownies, Creme Egg cupcakes and three-tier showstoppers you’d be used to seeing on the Great British Bake Off.

What’s her connection to Paul Hollywood?

Juliet took part in a baking show with GBBO heart-throb Paul Hollywood and spoke about the “awful and hilarious” encounter with the star.

She said she was backstage minding her own business when a mob of obsessed fans rushed towards him – and she just happened to get caught up in the hustle and bustle.

She told Bakingmad.com: “He ran into a room and security quickly shut the door. Literally not even seconds after, women were splattered against the windows trying to get in.

“It was awful and hilarious at the same time!”

How old is This Morning star Juliet Sear and what do her kids do?

Juliet hasn’t revealed her age, but it’s been reported that she’s in her late forties.

If she is, then we’d certainly like to know what moisturiser she uses – she is gorgeous!

As are her kids.

Eldest George is an artist, daughter Lydia is a painter and youngest Ruby is a model.

Looking at the trio, they could all most definitely make a living on the catwalk.

