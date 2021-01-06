This Morning viewers were left swooning as chef Joseph Denison Carey returned to the show today.

The star appeared on Wednesday’s show to cook up wild mushroom risotto.

But it wasn’t his cooking which many viewers were concentrating on as they swooned over his looks on Twitter.

Joseph Denison Carey left This Morning viewers swooning (Credit: ITV)

Who is This Morning chef Joseph Denison Carey?

Joseph, 22 from London, appeared on the daytime show several times last year.

As well as a culinary expert, Joseph is also the founder of The Bread and Butter Supper Club along with his friends Noah and Henry.

He went to a cooking camp when he was 16 and ended up attending a cooking school in Italy and later qualifying.

Joseph first appeared on This Morning in June last year (Credit: ITV)

When did Joseph first appear on This Morning?

The chef made his debut on the show back in June last year.

Speaking about cooking live on the programme, Joseph told Missoma: “It’s funny because I’ll get on and I’ll be totally relaxed for the entire morning leading up to it.

“Then the second the cameras turn on my heart will start pumping in my chest. But it’s so much fun.”

How does Joseph know Holly Willoughby?

During his first appearance on This Morning, Joseph revealed he has known host Holly for years.

Holly explained: “Joseph I have known since he was teeny teeny tiny, so it’s really weird for me to sit here now and see you all grown up on the telly!”

Joseph said: “I am happy to be here! I am happy to be here on the telly with you.”

Meanwhile, speaking about his career as a chef, Joseph added: “I moved to Italy just after school, it was terrifying but amazing, I learnt some wicked skills over there that I will never forget.”

Holly has known Joseph for years (Credit: ITV)

What happened on today’s show?

As Joseph cooked his mushroom risotto today, viewers gushed on Twitter.

One person said: “I think Joseph should cook topless, just an idea @thismorning thanks in advance!”

Another wrote: “Hey Joseph #ThisMorning you are welcome to cook me a risotto anytime.”

A third added: “#ThisMorning is Joseph single… asking for a friend…”

Do you enjoy watching Joseph on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.