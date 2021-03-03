When the first lockdown began, Pandemic at No. 47 director Paddy Wivell stuck a camera out of his window to film what was happening in his neighbourhood.

The results will air on Channel 4 on Wednesday (March 03 2021).

But who is Pandemic at No. 47 director Paddy Wivell? What has he done before?

Here’s everything you need to know about the series, which should strike a chord with all viewers.

Paddy Wivell and his family during lockdown, but who is the Pandemic at No. 47 director? (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Pandemic at No. 47 director Paddy Wivell?

Paddy is an award-winning filmmaker, documentary director and producer.

In his two decades of directing documentaries, he’s made a name for himself for the seemingly effortless way he connects with his subjects – from African tribes, to Orthodox Jews, to psychiatric inpatients.

He’s known for 2018’s Prison, 2008’s Wonderland and 2005’s Compulsion.

As well as his own films, Paddy has directed several Louis Theroux documentaries.

These include African Hunting Holiday, where Louis journeys to Limpopo Province in South Africa to join the holidaymakers who flock there to hunt big game.

And Law and Disorder in Johannesburg, in which Louis travels to Johannesburg, where the residents find themselves increasingly besieged by crime.

Paddy has also produced several episodes of First Dates.

He is married with two kids, and lives in north London.

Lisa and family take part in The Pandemic at No. 47 (Credit: Channel 4)

What else has Paddy Wivell done? What is he famous for?

Paddy Wivell has previously made brilliant films about prisons.

Prison, which aired on Channel 4, saw him film for seven months at HMP Durham.

He and his team of three people captured the everyday life of prisoners and prison staff.

Paddy has also directed The Tribe, Bedlam, A Hasidic Guide to Love, Marriage and Finding a Bride and Extremely British Muslims.

His mini-series Compulsion was a set of six films chronicling people trapped within the cycle of addictive and compulsive behaviours.

The Wedding Day was his 2017 documentary looking behind the pomp and ritual of a wedding to examine British attitudes to marriage through the two very different families of the bride and bridegroom, Serena and Jordan.

Siona lives on “a very British street” during lockdown (Credit: Channel 4)

The Pandemic at No. 47 – what’s it about?

Director Paddy Wivell captures the effect that lockdown has had on his own north London community.

The prolonged period of isolation has limited social contact and affected his neighbourhood in differing ways.

Paddy films the diverse mix of London residents at a distance, through their doorways and windows – befriending neighbours he admits he should have got to know sooner.

Neighbours and people in his community who were once strangers reveal their fears and anxieties, as well as stories of hope.

The Telegraph describe it as “the sublime documentary that sums up what we’ve all been feeling in lockdown”.

Did Paddy have Covid-19?

In December 2020, Paddy contracted Covid.

He told his Twitter followers: “Got the Covid lurgy. Haven’t been out of the house in a week but have just put away a negroni and I’m feeling good.”

The Pandemic at No. 47 starts at 10pm on Channel 4 on Wednesday March 03 2021.

