Traces continues tonight on BBC One starring Molly Windsor as Emma and Laura Fraser as (Tuesday January 5 2021). But who is Laura Fraser?

What else has the Traces cast member been in? And is she really Scottish?

Here’s everything you need to know about the actress.

Laura Fraser and Jennifer Spence appear in Traces, but who is Laura Fraser? (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Laura Fraser?

Laura has been working as an actress since her very first appearance on TV in 1995.

She has continued to work as a jobbing actress and has appeared in TV roles such as Casualty and British films like Kevin & Perry Go Large.

She has also starred in several big budget Hollywood blockbusters, including A Knight’s Tale, Vanilla Sky and Den of Lions.

More recently, she has returned to TV and starred as Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in the award-winning Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

In 2016, Laura appeared opposite Keeley Hawes in The Missing.

A year later, she starred as detective Annie Redford in The Loch.

In November 2019, the BBC announced her as a guest star for the twelfth series of Doctor Who.

She currently stars as Professor Sarah Gordon in Traces on BBC One.

The series is based on an idea by author Val McDermid.

What is Laura most famous for?

Laura’s most memorable role to date remains that of Lydia in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Lydia was one of the bad guys, but we loved her anyway.

She was the Head of Logistics at Madrigal Electromotive GmbH, and supplied meth to drug baron Gustavo Fring.

She later aligned herself with anti-hero Walter White and eventually with Jack Welker’s gang.

The character famously hired a hitman to kill Mike and Gus’ associates when the operation went pear-shaped.

She was later poisoned with ricin by Walter.

Laura Fraser currently stars in Traces, but is perhaps most famous for her role in Breaking Bad (Credit: BBC One)

How old is Laura Fraser?

Laura was born on July 24 1975.

She is currently 45.

She is the daughter of Rose, a college lecturer and nurse, and Alister Fraser, a screenwriter and businessman.

Is she really Scottish?

Laura was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland.

After years working in the US, Laura loved returning to Scotland to film Traces.

Laura, who is teetotal, said: “I really did miss home. I missed the feeling of being in Glasgow, of recognising places I grew up, with all those familiar streets.”

She has now moved back to her home city where she lives with her family.

Laura Fraser in The Missing (Credit: BBC One)

Is Laura married?

Laura is married to husband Karl Geary.

They got hitched in 2003.

He is an Irish-born American actor and author, who appeared in Madonna’s infamous Sex book.

Does Laura have kids?

Laura and Karl have one daughter called Lila.

Lila was born in May 2006, and her parents keep her out of the spotlight.

Traces continues on BBC One on Tuesday January 5 2021 at 8pm.

