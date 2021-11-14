Strictly Come Dancing pro Kai Widdrington has made quite the impression in his first year on the show.

Partnered with AJ Odudu, he has danced up a storm, winning votes from the British public and judging panel alike.

However, last weekend, Strictly viewers spotted a familiar face in the audience and it was none other than Kai’s dad.

So who is Mr Widdington Snr and just how is he famous?

Strictly pro Kai was supported from the audience by his dad last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Who is Strictly pro Kai Widdrington’s dad?

Kai isn’t the only famous face in the Widdrington family, his dad has also made a name for himself in the public eye.

Last weekend, sports fans spotted Tommy Widdrington in the audience, watching his son dance the Charleston.

And the penny dropped.

Tommy used to play professional football, enjoying 372 appearances in the English Football League over a 15-year career.

He started out at Southampton before moving to Grisby Town and Port Vale among other teams.

Nowadays he’s retired from the beautiful game but still involved in it.

Tommy is currently a director at Bristol Rovers, after joining the team as caretaker-manager in 2020.

Kai almost followed his father into football but decided, aged 12, to train as a dancer instead, after being offered a contract to train with the Premier League.

Tommy Widdrington was a professional footballer for 15 years (Credit : YouTube)

AJ meets the parents

Strictly contestant AJ recently revealed that she’s met Kai’s parents.

And she gushed about her partner’s family.

AJ revealed to the Daily Star: “I met Kai’s mum and had a conversation with her on FaceTime, then I met his brother and I’ve met his sister. I’m so excited.

“Honestly, Kai has got such a lovely family. I’ve met them all now. Meeting the parents!”

What did Kai and AJ dance this weekend on Strictly?

After impressing the judges with their Charleston last week, AJ and Kai took to the floor once more last night (November 13).

They danced a dramatic paso doble to Game of Survival by Ruelle.

So will they do just that? Tune in to the results show to find out!

Strictly Come Dancing is on at 7.20pm tonight (Sunday November 14) on BBC One.

