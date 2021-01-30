The Masked Singer UK fans are convinced they finally know who Sausage is.

For weeks now, Sausage has had viewers baffled with no one able to settle on who it could be for certain.

Sheridan Smith, Joss Stone and Stacey Solomon have all had their names mentioned, but fans have been unable to agree.

Well, until now that is.

Masked Singer advert drops massive Stacey Solomon hint

A new advert for the ITV series features the Ting Tings smash hit single That’s Not My Name.

Obviously a very apt song, but are ITV trying to tell us something?

During the advert, Sausage appears on screen at the exact moment the song says, “They call me Stacey”.

Is it just a coincidence?

The advert played during an episode of Lorraine on Friday.

TV presenter Ria Hebden told the presenter: “Now did you hear the line given to Sausage? ‘They call me Stacey’ but then ‘that’s not my name’, so lots of people speculating online it could be Stacey Solomon.”

A fan also filmed the advert on TikTok, and captioned the video: “IT SAYS STACEY ON SAUSAGE!!! Is that a clue??”

Another added: “There’s an advert on TV for shows, with ‘That’s not my name’ song playing… the bit ‘THEY CALL ME STACEY’ plays when they show Sausage on The Masked Singer.”

Stacey’s Loose Women co-stars even think it’s her.

Coleen Nolan said previously: “I think it definitely sounds like Stacey. There’s elements of it. And she loves sausage and chips.”

What will be different on The Masked Singer UK this weekend?

Viewers tuning into tonight’s Masked Singer (January 30) will see a series of big changes.

Not only will there be a new judge, but all seven remaining contestants will perform together for the very first time.

First up, Drag Race UK judge Alan Carr is joining the panel.

At the end of last week’s show, ITV revealed: “For one night only, Alan Carr joins the panel as TV’s most addictive guessing game continues.”

But that’s not all…

It has been confirmed that not one, but two celebrities will be unmasked this week in a double elimination.

