Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer? Latest fan theories

The Masked Singer has returned this year for another series with an exciting new line up of masked celebrities – but who is Robobunny?

In the first episode of the series, Robobunny sang Whitney Houston classic Saving All My Life For You.

The celebrity’s impressive performance blew everyone away including Davina McCall who said it was “beautiful”.

But could fans have already unveiled the identity of Robobunny?

Robobunny gave an incredible first performance on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Clues about Robobunny on The Masked Singer

Robobunny amused the judges with their costume which resembles a yellow and black robot with a rabbit controlling it.

During the VT before their performance, Robobunny shared a bunch of clues and hinted that they might be seen as quite tough.

Robobunny said: “You thought I was a real tough guy hey, but that was just my shell.”

They also commented: “I’m here to control, alt, delete what you know about me.”

Fans claim they already know who Robobunny is (Credit: ITV)

Who do fans think Robobunny is?

Another clue that was given to the panel via a QR code was: “I might be made of metal but that doesn’t stop me making a splash.”

This made a lot of viewers believe that the celebrity behind the mask is Olympic diver Tom Daley.

One fan tweeted: “Got a feeling Robobunny is Tom Daley.”

Someone else said: “My first guess for Robobunny is Tom Daley.”

Fans are also convinced that it might be Richard Hammond who hosted the hit series Total Wipeout which also involves water.

Someone wrote on Twitter: “I think Robobunny is Richard Hammond.”

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommet is blown away by Robobunny’s impressive costume (Credit: ITV)

Are there two celebrities behind the Robobunny costume?

After watching Robobunny’s show-stopping performance, some fans are also convinced that Robobunny is a double act.

One person tweeted: “It’s clearly two people but not sure who yet.”

Another person asked: “Is Robobunny part of a double act, they were doing low bits as the robot and then high bits as the rabbit?”

Who do The Masked Singer judges think Robobunny is?

The panel had many interesting theories on who they think Robobunny is including Jonathan Ross who guessed it might be famous singer Drake.

Rita Ora also brought up a great point that it might be someone from Top Gear like Paddy McGuinness.

To which Jonathan suggested that it might be former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson as he also owns a farm.

