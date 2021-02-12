Who is Ramy Youssef? Everything you need to know about the comedy star

Ramy Youssef is the star of his own comedy drama series, but what do you need to know about the eponymous star of the show?

Get all the skinny below!

What is Ramy about?

Ramy is an an American comedy drama starring comedian Ramy Youssef.

He is the star as well as writer and creator of the show.

It follows his character navigating everyday life as a Muslim American.

Ramy is the creator and star of his own show (Credit: SplashNews)

The show’s official synopsis is as follows: “Ramy is a first-generation American Muslim-Arab who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.

“It explores the challenges of what it is like being caught between an Egyptian community that thinks life is a moral test, and a generation that thinks life has no consequences.”

How can I watch Ramy in the UK?

Ramy debuted in America on the streaming service Hulu in 2019.

The show is currently being repeated on Channel 4.

Episodes can be streamed on All4. New episodes are being shown on Channel 4 at 11.05pm on Fridays.

How old is Ramy Youssef?

Ramy was born on 26 March 1991.

As of February 2021, this makes him 29.

Is he married?

Ramy is not believed to be married and keeps his personal life private.

He was previously linked to Australian actress Maia Mitchell.

He won a Golden Globe in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Ramy based on his real life?

Yes. Ramy is based on his life.

His character grows up in New Jersey, which is where his character also lives.

He is also of Egyptian descent, and both of Ramy’s real-life parents are American immigrants from Egypt.

However, Ramy has made a point that the show is only loosely based on real events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ramy youssef (@ramy)

And that it is not entirely autobiographical.

The comedian previously told Bustle: “I’ve been doing comedy and creating things and making things since I was like 17, so I’ve always had a creative outlet and this character doesn’t.

“So this is very much like an alternate reality version of myself where I kind of tried to imagine, where would I be if I was sitting with all my problems?

“And if I had a family that was a little less communicative than my own, how would that look?”

What else has Ramy said about his show?

Ramy has said that the show draws on his own conflicts about his faith as a Muslim man.

But he hopes this will help viewers have their own conversations about spirituality.

In fact, he told The New York Times: “Making the show is a spiritual challenge.

“There’s so much tension around being Muslim, and I don’t want to abuse that tension.

“Instead it’s about, maybe if I talk about this thing on my show, then some families can have a conversation that they wouldn’t have had without watching.”

Has he won any awards?

Ramy has been nominated for multiple prestigious awards. Including Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes.

In fact, he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 2020 for his portrayal in Ramy.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.