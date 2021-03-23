Celebrity Bake Off is back tonight on Channel 4 but which celebrities are taking part?

Once again four famous faces will compete in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Matt Lucas serves as the host while the celebs attempt to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Tonight the following celebrities will be on GBBO: Dizzee Rascal, Nick Grimshaw, Philippa Perry and Reece Shearsmith.

But just who are these famous faces? And what makes them celebrities?

Let’s take a closer look…

Rapper Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee will put his baking skills to the test (Credit: Channel 4)

Rapper Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills MBE, 36, is a famous British rapper.

He first became famous back in 2003 when he released his debut album Boy in da Corner.

This earned him the 2003 Mercury Prize, making him the second rapper to ever win the award.

He’s gone on to release multiple albums and he’s had three number one hits in the UK.

His hit songs include Fix Up, Look Sharp, Bonkers and Don’t Be Dumb.

You may also recognise him from his recent ads for Ladbrokes. His hit song Bonkers is played throughout the ad.

DJ Nick Grimshaw

Will Nick be crowned Star Baker? (Credit: Channel 4)

Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw, 36, is best known for hosting various shows for Radio 1.

He currently hosts Drivetime after stepping down from his early morning Breakfast Show.

Stepping down after five years, he said he hoped the move would improve his love life.

He told The Sun: “I think I will have more time to put my life first. But now I can go for dates with people and the new show will help. I have been trying to date people, but you don’t want to day date.”

Indeed he is now in a relationship with dancer Meshach Henry, 23.

He was also a judge on the twelfth series of The X Factor, replacing Louis Walsh.

He’s often referred to as his nickname – Grimmy.

In 2019 he appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Author and shrink Philippa Perry

Will Philippa impress Paul and Prue? (Credit: Channel 4)

Psychotherapist and author Philippa, 63, is often on shows like This Morning to lend her expertise.

She’s even an Agony Aunt for Red Magazine.

Her bestselling books include How to be a Parent, How to Stay Sane and The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read.

She’s also known for presenting documentary series.

She’s lent her voice to the likes of Sex Lies and Lovebites: The Agony Aunt Story for BBC Four, Channel 4’s Being BiPolar and The Great British Sex Survey.

Philippa is a bit of a character, and is known for her flamboyant hair colours.

Comedian Reece Shearsmith

Can Reece write, act AND cook? (Credit: Channel 4)

Actor and comedian Reece Shearsmith, 51, created and starred in the sketch show The League of Gentleman. He also co-wrote and starred in Inside No.9.

You may also recognise him from his acting roles in Doctor Who, Good Omens and The Widower.

This man of many talents is also a celebrated stage actor.



In fact, he won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic.

On Twitter he’s promising to cause ‘some trouble’ on his GBBO celebrity episode and that he’s ‘ready for a roll in the tent!’

Who is on next week’s Celebrity Bake Off?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues next week with the following celebs: Stacey Dooley, Katherine Ryan, KSI and Jade Thirlwall.

When is Celeb Bake Off on?

It is on Tuesdays at 9pm on Channel 4.

