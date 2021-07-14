Olivia Colman somehow manages to juggle having a husband and kids with being one of the world’s most sought after stars.

The British actress, 47, had humble beginnings in the UK before she caught the attention of Hollywood.

Since breaking through, she’s gone on to become one of the world’s most beloved actors.

But behind all the glitz and the glamour, what is the Oscar winner’s family life like?

Olivia Colman on Who Do You Think You Are: Who is her husband? Does she have kids?

The Hollywood actress is married to her husband, Ed Sinclair.

The happy couple tied the knot all the way back in 2001.

“My husband and I were very lucky,” she told The Telegraph. “We met when we had nothing and we loved each other then. So we were all right.

“We were 20 and he was also an actor. If you meet at that age then you’re fine. For me, it was thunderbolts straight away.”

Olivia and Ed have two sons, Finn and Hall, and a daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed. Olivia was pregnant with her youngest while filming the popular series The Night Manager.

The couple has always been insistent on keeping their children’s lives out of the spotlight.

“As long as I have Ed and the boys, everything is alright,” she told The Guardian when asked why she shuns Hollywood parties.

Just two days before the Oscars, Oliva took her family to Disneyland instead of doing press interviews.

Meanwhile, before her appearance on Who Do You Think You Are? in 2018, Olivia opened up about her desire to learn more about her heritage.

She said: “I grew up in Norfolk and knew the Colmans were always there forever so I feel like that is my place.

“It’s in my bones and blood… but I didn’t really know where my mum’s family came from so there were lots of questions.”

When does Olivia Colman drama Landscapers start?

Olivia’s next project is called Landscapers. It’s a joint project between Sky Atlantic and HBO. It also just so happens to be written by her husband, Ed.

It stars Olivia as a convicted killer Susan Edwards and promises a “darkly comic” retelling of the 1998 Mansfield murders.

Patricia and William Wycherley were shot dead at their home in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on the May Day bank holiday weekend in 1998.

It was eventually found that their daughter, Susan, and her husband were responsible for the murder and that details that soon unravelled left the nation speechless.

It took a whopping 16 years for the brutal murder to be solved.

