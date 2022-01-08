The Masked Singer has finally returned back to our screens to ring on the new year and fans are convinced they’ve already worked out the identity of Mushroom.

During the first episode of the latest series, Mushroom gave a breathtaking performance that blew the judges away.

Mushroom still remains masked.

But fans can’t help but predict who the mysterious Mushroom is!

Mushroom gave an impressive performance during the first episode of The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

The Clues

Mushroom treated fans to an incredible rendition of It’s Oh So Quiet by Bjork.

But before their performance, Mushroom shared a host of cryptic clues about who’s hiding behind that leafy green exterior.

The clues included lots of legal references, especially when Mushroom was seen holding a Gavel.

There was also a reference to bringing “new life” and “wanting to be a number of things”.

Mushroom also revealed a clue to the panel where they said: “I just want to bring peace and love man.”

After watching the clue package, many Doctor Who fans believe they spotted a few references to the series and are convinced that Mushroom is Jodie Whittaker.

One fan tweeted: “Mushroom is Jodie Whittaker surely? So many Doctor Who refs.”

Another person said: “My first guess was that Mushroom is Jodie Whittaker. There was a few time mentions, but I do think it’s someone doing the accent.”

The panel are stumped at who Mushroom could be (Credit: ITV)

What do The Masked Singer judges think?

When Mushroom was singing she appeared to have a strong Irish accent which lead the audience to believe it could be someone from Ireland.

However, Davina McCall was convinced that it might be a ‘fake’ accent and guessed British actress Vicky McClure.

Jonathan Ross thought it might be Rebel Wilson because she’s great with accents and she has a law degree.

Rita Ora also guessed it could be US pop star SIA.

And Mo Gilligan joked that it might be Greta Thunberg because of their love for the planet.

Fans believe that Mushroom could possibly be Irish comedian Aisling Bea (Credit: ITV)

Who is Mushroom?

A number of names were raised by viewers watching at home about who the masked celebrity could be.

Many people guessed that Mushroom could potentially be comedian and This Way Up star Aisling Bea.

One fan tweeted: “Catching up on #TheMaskedSingerUk. Mushroom is Aisling Bea. Sounds just like her when she sang.”

Someone else wrote: “Definitely think Mushroom is Aisling Bea #TheMaskedSingerUK.”

Another added: “Mushroom is definitely Aisling Bea I could hear her irish accent too.”

However, many tele addicts are also convinced it could be a cast member from the hit series Derry Girls.

Fans believe that Mushroom could be none other than Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael.

Someone shared on Twitter: “I think the Mushroom might be Sister Michael from Derry Girls.”

Another fan added: “Watching last night’s #TheMaskedSingerUk. Early guess, Mushroom could Siobhan McSweeney.”

