Monica Galetti is perhaps most famous for being a chef, with a culinary expertise that won her the coveted judging job on MasterChef: The Professionals.

Since then, she’s hosted three series of Amazing Hotels on BBC Two with Giles Coren.

As well as her TV appearances, Monica is also chef proprietor of Mere in London.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monica and her career.

Monica judges on MasterChef: The Professionals alongside Michel Roux Jr. and presenter Gregg Wallace (Credit: BBC)

Read more: MasterChef UK viewers fuming at judges’ reaction to contestant who didn’t, er, cook!

Who is Monica Galetti? Where is she from?

First of all, Monica was born in Samoa, a group of Polynesian islands and islets in the south-central Pacific Ocean.

When she was eight, Monica and her five siblings moved to nearby New Zealand due to her mum’s job.

After working in a restaurant and taking part in cooking competitions, she sent her CV around establishments in London.

Most noteworthy, famous chef Michael Roux Jr was the first to offer her a job at Le Gavroche.

And the rest is history!

Finally, Monica opened her own restaurant, and consequently launched a successful TV career.

Who is Monica Galetti’s husband?

In 2004, Monica married David Galetti, head sommelier at Le Gavroche.

He is a native of the Jura region in France on the Swiss border.

After National Service and training at three Michelin starred level, he came to London in 2001 to work as Sommelier at Le Gavroche where he met Monica.

Speaking to The Independent newspaper, Monica says about her marriage: “The most precious item I have is my wedding dress.”

Monica is happily married with one daughter (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Read more: This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna comforted by Holly and Phil as she cries live on air

Where do Monica and David live?

The Galettis live on the outskirts of London in Surrey.

In contrast to the city centre, they are now surrounded by woods.

Monica told Time & Leisure magazine about their local area: “We used to live really central and we loved it.

“But we thought it was important to get out of the city when Anais was born so she could enjoy having a big garden to play in.”

She says that her perfect day would be going out to walk her two dogs around Banstead woods.

Does Monica Galetti have children?

Monica and husband David have a daughter together.

Anais was born in 2007 and is now 13.

Monica’s restaurant Mere in London (Credit: Google Maps)

Does Monica have a Michelin star?

Monica worked as senior sous-chef at La Gavroche for many years, but nevertheless does not have a Michelin star herself.

La Gavroche is the proud holder of three of the much-coveted stars – the most a restaurant can get.

Likewise, Monica and David now run their own restaurant together – Mere in Fitzrovia.

It does not hold a Michelin star (yet).

How much is Monica worth?

As a result of her TV appearances, restaurant and book deals, Monica is thought to be a millionaire.

According to the Wealthy Genius website, her net worth is around £3million.

How old is Monica Galetti?

Monica Galetti, née Fa’afiti, was born on August 26 1975.

She is currently 45 years old, but we think she looks about 25!

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Monday March 22 2021.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.