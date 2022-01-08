Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer? Fans think they’ve discovered identity 

The Masked Singer viewers have been left scratching their heads trying to figure out who Lionfish is.

Lionfish gave us all goosebumps after their sensational performance in the first episode of the series.

Whoever the celebrity is, it’s clear that fans are very eager to discover who is hiding behind the mask.

Lionfish revealed to the panel that they’ve appeared in places they’ve never been (Credit: ITV)

Lionfish clues

Lionfish’s VT revealed a host of clues, with french and german subtitles at the beginning of the clip.

The VT was set in either a comedy bar or a cabaret venue which left many viewers to believe it could be a comedian or a performer.

There were also clues to “starting late” in their career and wanting to add some “soul” to the proceedings.

The final clue they revealed to the panel was: “I’ve appeared in places I’ve never been.”

What do the judges think?

Lionfish sang an impressive operatic performance of Giacomo Puccini’s Nessun Dorma which left the judges stunned.

Read more: Jonathan Ross reveals early favourite to win The Masked Singer?

Davina McCall picked up on the fact that it might be a cabaret performer and guessed Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Other guesses from the panel ranged from Jack Dee to Ellen DeGeneres.

Many fans believe that Lionfish is comedian Eddie Izzard (Credit: ITV)

Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer?

One theory on Twitter is that Eddie Izzard is the celebrity hiding behind the mask.

This is because she is a stand-up comedian that can perform in both French and German.

One tweet read: “#Lionfish has all the grace, beauty and pizzazz of @eddieizzard. I’m usually rubbish at these guesses but I swear it’s her!!! And I guarantee she has notes to belt out ‘Nessun Dorma’.”

Another person wrote: “I think Lionfish is Eddie Izzard. Does comedy in French and German.”

Read more: The Masked Singer viewers lash out at Davina McCall over ‘annoying’ habit

However, other fans are convinced that Lionfish is British singer Will Young.

One fan tweeted: “Will Young as Lionfish? He was in an episode of Skins and played Emcee in Cabaret.”

Someone else wrote: “#TheMaskedSingerUK I think Lionfish might be Will Young. He played the host in Cabaret.”

Who do you think Lionfish is? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.