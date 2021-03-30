Who is KSI? What does it stand for and what’s his real name?

KSI is the latest famous face to bake up a storm for charity in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer – but who is KSI?

What do the initials mean? And what’s his real name?

Here’s everything you need to know about KSI.

KSI aka JJ aka Olajide appears on Celebrity Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is KSI and what is he famous for?

KSI is an English YouTuber, internet personality, musician, rapper and boxer.

In 2019, he was ranked second by The Sunday Times in its list of the top 100 UK influencers.

He has 22.6million subscribers on YouTube at the time of writing.

He is part of the British YouTube group known as the Sidemen.

The rapper registered his main YouTube account in 2009 and built a following posting gaming-commentary videos of the FIFA video game series.

As his fan-base grew, he began to vlog and later started promoting his music career.

His 2020 debut studio album, Dissimulation, debuted at number two on the UK Albums Chart.

He has also featured in films, including the British comedy Laid in America.

The 2018 documentary film KSI: Can’t Lose followed the build-up to his first amateur boxing fight against British YouTuber Joe Weller.

What does KSI stand for?

It’s an acronym for Knowledge, Strength, Integrity.

It is often used in the gaming community.

KSI and Jade compete to become Star Baker (Credit: Channel 4)

What is his real name?

KSI is, in fact, Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji or JJ for short.

He’s known by his alter-ego on YouTube, but also has a channel under his real name JJ Olatunji.

How old is he?

KSI was born on June 19 1993.

He is currently 27 years old.

The rapper appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with Craig David (Credit: Channel 4)

Does KSI have a girlfriend or partner?

The singer does have a girlfriend, and has reportedly been dating her since 2019.

At the time, he revealed he had met his girlfriend on Tinder.

This year, the singer dismissed rumours he was dating Anne-Marie by saying: “My girlfriend does not mind me doing a song with Anne-Marie. Stop trying to cause something.”

In an interview ahead of his appearance on Celebrity Bake Off, he said: “During Lockdown, we made pizza, me and my girlfriend. We also made brownies.

“[…] I basically watched my girlfriend make them.”

He also credits his girlfriend with persuading him to go on the C4 show.

He previously dated fellow YouTuber and social influencer Seana Cuthbert and model Lois Sharpe.

Addressing his split from Lois he said: “I’m single now. We just wanted different things.

“I guess it’s hard for some people to handle me and what comes with me.

“Apparently I have a lot of baggage famewise. I’m now single Pringle.”

Is KSI a millionaire?

KSI is most definitely a millionaire.

His channel has over 22 million subscribers as of 2020, and has accumulated over 5.5 billion views so far – which should generate an estimated revenue of around £4,500 per day from the ads that appear on the videos.

The Daily Mirror online speculates that KSI’s income and net worth was £8million at the end of 2017.

In 2015, his earnings were estimated by Forbes as being over £3million, ranking him as the fifth-highest paid YouTuber in the world.

According to Social Blade, he can make up to £250,000 in advertising revenue from one video.

In an interview with Men’s Health, the YouTuber confirmed that he also owns over 10 properties “all around England”.

In 2020, The Sunday Times estimated KSI’s earnings to be £12million a year.

Where is KSI from?

Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji was born and raised in Watford, England.

His father is from Nigeria and his mother is from Islington, London.

As a schoolboy, he attended Berkhamsted School in Berkhamsted, where he met future collaborator and Sidemen member Simon Minter.

His younger brother, Deji, is also a YouTuber.

The Great British Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Tuesday March 30 2021 at 8pm on Channel 4.

