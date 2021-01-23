Masked Singer vocal coach Mark De-Lisser has revealed viewers will be “pretty surprised” when Harlequin is unmasked.

Names in the frame currently include GMB‘s Charlotte Hawkins, Scarlett Moffatt, Beverley Knight and Gabrielle.

And it’s the latter Entertainment Daily asked Mark about during an exclusive chat earlier this week.

Could Gabrielle be lurking behind the mask of Harlequin? (Credit: ITV)

What did Mark say about Harlequin on The Masked Singer?

Mark is sworn to secrecy as to the identity of the contestants on the ITV show.

However, he has teased some big surprises to come with characters yet to be unmasked.

ED! asked which character had been the most difficult to work with and disguise this year.

Read more: Mel B was the ‘most challenging’ star to work with on The Masked Singer

He replied: “With some people who are still in the show, they have been quite challenging.”

We think this suggests the remaining contestants could be pretty famous singers – with a distinctive tone to their voice.

Well if that’s who you think she is or they are, then fine, go with that. But I think we’ve done a pretty good job there actually.

ED! asked: “With Harlequin, is it hard to hide Gabrielle’s distinctive tone?”

Mark replied, straight faced: “Well if that’s who you think she is or they are, then fine, go with that.”

He added: “But I think we’ve done a pretty good job there actually.

“Everybody’s saying it’s her but I’m like hey, keep playing the game. There are some surprises for you.”

Mark has teased there are ‘surprises’ in store (Credit: Adam Prosser)

Lots of surprises in store

So who will viewers be most surprised by when they’re finally unmasked?

“I don’t know. I think everybody who’s left in are all quite surprising. They’re all pretty surprising as far as I’m concerned,” Mark teased.

Read more: Ben Shephard responds to claims he’s Badger on The Masked Singer

ED! also tried to find out if any of the stars behind the costume have been asked about the show during live TV interviews this year.

Laughing, Mark said: “I’m always like better you than me. It’s a hard thing when people go straight in like that to try and disguise it.

“But from what I have seen, from the previous series especially, they did pretty well,” he said.

So has Mark – who arranged the Kingdom Choir’s version of Stand By Me for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding – ever worked with any of the contestants on the show before?

“I’ve never worked with any of them before,” he confirmed, dashing our hopes that Bush Baby or Viking could be Prince Harry.

However, he did add of the royal: “I think he’s got a really great voice.”

The Masked Singer returns tonight (January 23) at 7p on ITV.

For more on Mark’s work, visit his website here.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand tell us what you think of our story.