Who is Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies? What’s her business and where is she from?

Sara Davies returns as one fifth of the panel on Dragons’ Den this Thursday (April 01 2021), but who is she?

How did she make her millions? And where is she from?

Here’s everything you need to know about the youngest and newest Dragons’ Den member!

Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Tej Lalvani and Peter Jones in Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies?

Sara Davies MBE is a British businesswoman and entrepreneur who calls herself “TV’s crafting queen”.

As a result of her hugely successful business, she was asked to become a member of Dragons’ Den in 2019 – making her the newest Dragon.

She replaced Jenny Campbell who decided to leave the programme in early 2019.

The show’s youngest ever investor, Sara said when she joined: “I’ve been a fan of the show since it started.

“I was even invited to pitch on the show 13 years ago, so it feels like I’ve come a full circle.”

She was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to the economy.

She has appeared on BBC One’s Morning Live and The One Show talking crafts and Dragons’ Den.

How did Sara Davies make her money?

Sara Davies graduated from the University of York with a first class business degree in 2006.

During her time at uni, she founded her own company called Crafter’s Companion – a crafter’s supply company.

After a placement at a small craft company, she spotted a gap in the market for a tool that could create bespoke envelopes for handmade cards.

With help from her retired engineer father, she designed a product called The Enveloper.

She launched the product on the TV shopping channel Ideal World, and sold 30,000 units within six months.

By the time she graduated the business was turning over £500,000.

It now exports to more than 40 countries worldwide and the turnover is reportedly more than £25 million.

The Enveloper has the capability to make nine different shape and size envelopes and comes with its own double ended scoring and embossing tool to make your own envelopes.

Sara Davies is the youngest cast member of Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

How rich is Sara Davies? How much is she worth?

Sara’s net worth is reportedly £37million.

Her company reportedly turns over more than £25million.

How old is Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies?

Sara Davies was born on April 23 1984 in Coundon, County Durham.

She is currently 36 years old – 10 years younger than the second youngest Dragon Tej Lalvani.

Sara Davies on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Is Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies married and does she have kids?

Sara married her husband Simon in September 2007.

They have been together for 21 years.

The couple have two children and live in Teesside.

Dragons’ Den series 18

Dragons’ Den has moved to BBC One, but not much has changed in the Den for series 18.

Evan Davis still hosts the show, and the five “straight-talking titans” have returned.

Entrepreneurs Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies are all open to making deals and making more money.

One thing that HAS changed, though – there are no handshakes or hugs allowed.

In this first episode, a pair of tea entrepreneurs find themselves in hot water when their numbers are interrogated.

The Dragons discover hidden artistic talents when a mindfulness art business is pitched.

And an optical inventor hopes to have investment in sight with his anti-glare eyewear.

Meanwhile, a husband-and-wife team have the needs of NHS workers at the heart of their skin-care business.

Dragons’ Den returns to BBC One on Thursday April 01 2021 at 8pm.

