The Masked Singer fans convinced football legend is behind Doughnuts 

Doughnuts proved a hit with the audience during this series of The Masked Singer.

The celeb even went on to win their sing off in the first episode of the show, which means that we won’t be finding out who Doughnuts is yet.

However, fans are convinced they already know who is behind the mask.

Doughnuts performed Eye Of The Tiger during the first episode of The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Clues about Doughnuts on The Masked Singer

Doughnuts teased the audience with a load of clues in a VT, before dressing in a daring Doughnut costume and performing on stage.

Throughout the clue package, there were lots of references to football and crisps.

Read more: The Masked Singer viewers lash out at Davina McCall over annoying habit

Doughnuts also revealed that they were “extra speedy” and have “never been the lazy sort”.

This lead some people to believe it could be Gary Lineker.

However, some fans have a different idea on who they think the masked celebrity could be.

Fans believe that Doughnuts is Michael Owen (Credit: ITV)

Is Doughnuts Michael Owen?

Doughnuts wowed the audience with their impressive rendition of Eye Of The Tiger during the first episode of the hit series.

The judges were stumped on who the celebrity could be, but it took the viewers just seconds to reveal who they think Doughnuts is.

As soon as the celebrity began to sing, fans claimed they could recognise their voice straight away.

Viewers all had the same idea that Doughnuts could be former professional footballer Michael Owen.

Read more: Rita Ora was told off by The Masked Singer bosses, says Jonathon Ross

One person tweeted: “Doughnuts is Michael Owen…I’ll eat my hat if it isn’t.”

Another fan said: “Doughnut’s voice was unmistakably Michael Owen.”

Someone else wrote: “Yes that is 100% Michael Owen not doing a very good job at covering his voice as Doughnuts.”

The clue package also mentioned that Doughnuts was a “jockey”, which could be a hint at Michael owning race horses.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.