Death in Paradise is back and you can expect the usual roster of impressive guest stars including Hugh Coles.

This week actor Hugh is guest starring as Hugo Pickford.

But who is this star? What is he well-known for? And who else is popping up on Saint Marie this episode?

Who is Hugh Coles?

Hugh Coles is an English actor who is appearing on the Friday February 12 episode of Death in Paradise on BBC One.

Hugh will play the character Hugo Pickford.

This actor is a rising star and graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and graduated in 2017.

Since then he’s had a starring role in the comedy film The Festival.

Playing Rex, he appeared alongside The Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas.

He’s had additional roles in Doc Martin and Urban Myths.

You may also recognise him for his role as Liam in the BBC television series Defending the Guilty.

What other guest stars are in this episode?

As per usual, viewers can expect a sprinkling of intriguing guest stars in the latest series of Death in Paradise.

In series 10 the likes of Jason Manford, Kelvin Fletcher and the return of Don Warrington are to be expected.

Kelvin on DIP (Credit: BBC)

However, there are also several other guest stars in episode seven of series 10.

The following actors will be making an appearance in this ep:

Buom Tihngang

Buom plays Ollie Gordon in this episode. He previously played Tibo in two episodes of Doctor Who.

And has also had roles in the likes of Endeavour, Life and World on Fire.

Buom on Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

A trained theatre actor, he appeared in a Shakespeare Globe production of King Lear.

Colin Ryan

Colin plays Jamie Santisuk in this new episode.

Actor Colin Ryan on BBC’s DIP (Credit: BBC)

This actor has also appeared in Ghost Hunters, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, Leonardo and Hounded.

Lewis Reeves

Reeves in I May Destroy You (Credit: BBC)

Lewis plays Finlay McEwan in episode seven.

You may have seen him as David in the highly rated I May Destroy You. Or as DC Jack Collier in Unforgotten.

He’s also had roles in CrazyHead, Uncle, Inspector George Gently and Law & Order: UK.

Who is the detective in series ten of Death in Paradise?

Ralf Little plays Detective Inspector Neville Parker in series ten of Death in Paradise.

He has been on the island since series nine, replacing Ardal O’Hanlon as DI Jack Mooney.

How many detectives have there been?

There have been four detectives to date on Death in Paradise.

In addition to Inspector Parker and DI Mooney – there’s also been Humphrey Goodman (played by Kris Marshall) and Richard Poole (played by Ben Miller).

When is Death in Paradise on?

New episodes of Death in Paradise are on Fridays at 9pm on BBC One.

Meanwhile previous series and episodes can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

