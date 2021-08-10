Who is Daisy Maskell? What does the Insomnia and Me star do?

Daisy Maskell fronts the new BBC documentary Insomnia and Me.

In the hard-hitting doc, Daisy explores her insomnia and reveals emotional insights into her own mental health battle.

But how did Daisy become famous and what else is she up to?

Daisy Maskell stars in the new BBC documentary Insomnia and Me (Credit: Splashnews)

Who is BBC star Daisy Maskell?

Daisy, 23, is the UK’s youngest ever breakfast show host in history.

The rising star grew up in North London, and she has almost 50,000 followers on Instagram.

She currently works for Kiss FM where she has millions of loyal followers and listeners. She co-hosts the KISS FM Breakfast Show alongside presenter Tom Green.

“Finding out that I got the job in radio with zero experience, then going live on air six weeks later, was the most intense experience of my life,” she told Phoenix Magazine.

“It’s wild, the amount your brain can cram in.”

But her radio show isn’t the only thing she’s known for.

Daisy also models in her spare time, and thanks to her radio job has interviewed some of the world’s biggest stars.

She is also known for her role hosting Trending Live on 4Music.

What is the BBC documentary Daisy Maskell: Insomnia and Me about?

Daisy has struggled with insomnia since she was a child.

In the BBC documentary, she explores the condition that she’s had since she was just 9-years-old to find out how best to battle it.

“I always felt like my insomnia was a by-product of something else or a trauma that presents itself as an inability for me to get to sleep, but I pushed it to the back of my mind,” says Daisy.

“I genuinely feel like I’m dying today. I’m so tired, I’m so so tired. The biggest frustration I have of my lack of sleep is it feels like everyone else can do this function so naturally.

“It comes so easy to everyone else. Sometimes it feels like my body is failing me.”

The radio star has suffered from insomnia since she was 9-years-old (Credit: BBC)

What is insomnia?

Insomnia was searched on Google more in 2020 than it ever had been before.

Symptoms of insomnia include finding it hard to fall asleep, waking up several times during the night and feeling tired during the day.

There is not just one cause for the condition. It can be brought on by stress, anxiety, mental health struggles and even poor eating habits.

You aren’t alone if you suffer from it either. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that affects as many as 35% of adults.

Daisy Maskell: Insomnia and Me is on BBC iPlayer now

