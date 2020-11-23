Claudia Winkleman will be replacing Graham Norton on the BBC Radio 2 Saturday morning show, it has been confirmed – but who is Claudia Winkleman’s husband? And does she have children?

The Strictly Come Dancing co-host is arguably one of the most popular female presenters on TV at the moment, and her new prestigious job proves it.

Here’s everything you need to know about Claudia.

Claudia co-presents Strictly Come Dancing

Claudia replacing Graham on Radio 2

Claudia, 48, takes over from Graham, who announced his shock departure last month.

His last show is due to be on Saturday December 19.

In a statement, Claudia said: “I’m not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.

“I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe.

“There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour.”

Who is Claudia Winkleman’s husband?

Claudia married film and TV producer Kris Thykier in 2000.

He’s worked on Kick-Ass (2010), The Debt (2010) and Tolkien (2019).

Kris was also the executive producer on the hit TV show Riviera.

Kris and Claudia married in a secret wedding ceremony with just their closest family and friends in attendance.

Kris Thykier

Does she have children?

Claudia and Kris have three children and live in Connaught Square, London.

Their children are Jake, 17, Matilda, 14, and Arthur, nine.

In 2014, Claudia’s daughter Matilda was seriously injured and taken to hospital when her Halloween costume caught fire.

Claudia stated that her daughter, who was eight at the time, had brushed against a candle which had lead to her costume catching alight.

After the incident, the government subsequently tightened the regulations around costume standards.

Is she related to Sophie Winkleman?

Claudia was born an only child, but gained siblings after her parents’ divorce through their subsequent marriages.

Through her mother’s second marriage, Claudia gained a younger half-brother called Oliver.

Claudia also gained a half-sister through her father’s second marriage – actress Sophie Winkleman.

Actress Sophie is Claudia’s paternal half-sister.

Who are Claudia’s parents?

Claudia was born in London to mum Eve Pollard and dad Barry Winkleman, who separated when she was just three years old.

Mum Eve is the former editor of the Sunday Express and her father was a book publisher.

After her parents split, her mum got married again to the former editor of the Daily Express, Nicholas Lloyd.

Claudia’s father also remarried to children’s author Cindy Black.

Claudia co-hosts Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday November 28 2020 at 7.15pm.

