Who is Cherry Healey? How old is she and is she married?

Inside the Factory continues on BBC Two tonight with Gregg Wallace and his co-presenter Cherry Healey. So who is Cherry Healey and has she remarried?

Here’s everything you need to know about the English TV personality.

She presents Inside the Factory alongside Gregg Wallace. But who is Cherry Healey? (Credit: BBC Two)

Who is Cherry Healey?

Cherry is a British television presenter, who often fronts lifestyle documentaries and investigations for the BBC.

She has been on our screens since 2009, when she presented documentary The Noughties… Was That It?

Cherry was soon given her own self-titled documentary Cherry Has a Baby in 2010.

The one-off show followed her own life, after she unexpectedly became pregnant at 28.

This was soon followed by Cherry Gets Married in the same year.

She has fronted documentaries on drinking, childbirth, body issues, dating and money.

Over the years, she has reported on The One Show, appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and now co-presents Inside the Factory alongside Gregg Wallace.

Cherry very nearly had a different career, though: she spent six years of her 20s trying to make it with her hip-hop dance group, Motion Sickness.

How old is Cherry?

The presenter was born Cherry Kathleen Chadwyck-Healey on December 5 1980.

She is currently 40 years old, after celebrating her landmark birthday at the end of 2020.

Why does she look so young? Cherry admits to having Botox.

She has said: “And what do I do to look younger? I have Botox. I love Botox so much.”

Cherry Healey documented her own pregnancy and marriage in self-titled documentaries (Credit: Cover Images)

What else has Cherry Healey presented?

Cherry has also presented Don’t Tell the Bride, The Best of British Takeaways and Sunday Morning Live.

Meanwhile, she has bared all about her own life in Cherry’s Money Dilemma, Cherry Healey: How to Get a Life, My Faith and Me, and Cherry Healey: Old Before My Time.

In 2020, she presented 10 Years Younger in 10 Days.

Is Cherry married?

Cherry married her long-term partner Roly Allen in the summer of 2010.

However, they later separated and divorced in 2017.

Cherry Healey admits she looks younger than her years… Because she loves a bit of Botox! (Credit: Splash)

Does she have kids?

Cherry and Rory welcomed their first child, daughter Coco, in 2007.

Cherry was 28 at the time.

She later gave birth to their second child when she was 32, a son Edward Allen, on October 24 2013.

Is Cherry dating?

Cherry is dating boyfriend, Carl Kisseih, who she’s been with since 2016 after they met online.

He is an advertising executive, just one year older than her.

She has said: “Number one on my gratitude list is falling in love again and having hot sex!

“When I divorced I didn’t expect any of this was possible.

“I’m not saying everyone should get divorced but there’s a silver lining!”

Inside the Factory airs at 8pm on BBC Two on Tuesdays.

