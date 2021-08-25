Who is Celebrity MasterChef and Great British Menu star Sabrina Gidda?

Sabrina Gidda is best known for appearing on Celebrity Masterchef and Great British Menu.

The talented chef has risen up the ranks to become a well-known face to fans of British cooking shows.

But just who is she and where did she get her start?

Sabrina Gidda has starred on the likes of Great British Menu and Celebrity Masterchef

Who is Sabrina Gidda and what nationality is she?

Sabrina, 33, was born in Wolverhampton on February 23, 1988. However, she didn’t plan on becoming a famous chef.

She worked as a part-time waitress while studying Fashion Marketing and PR at university. She was handed a kitchen shift one evening, and then her world changed completely.

“When the chef injured himself I stepped in and that was when I had my epiphany moment,” she told Women In The Food Industry. “I’ve had no formal training and am entirely self-taught.”

After graduating, Sabrina worked in a London gastropub before joining Restaurant Associates.

She then worked at Sanctuary Spa in Covent Garden followed by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Her talents began to get her noticed, and she made the Roux Scholarship finals twice, in 2014 and 2015.

She became the head chef at London Marylebone’s Bernardi’s in 2015. In September 2018, Sabrina was then asked to become the executive chef of AllBright Mayfair, an all-women’s social club in London’s Fitzrovia.

Sabrina has a love of Italian cooking, however, her heritage lies elsewhere.

“I’m of Indian heritage, so there’s a certain connection with food there,” she told The Caterer. “I’m a bit of a culinary nomad; I love cooking from all sorts of influences.”

Who is her mother?

Sabrina’s family received some tough news earlier this year when her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“She is brave, strong, full of courage – and the last 9 weeks have shown me how much of my mother’s daughter I really am,” she said on Instagram in July.

“This woman is an absolute marvel – and it is a privilege and an honour to be able to look after her whilst we navigate this tremendously difficult time.”

Sabrina Gidd’a family is originally from India (Credit: BBC)

What shows has she starred in?

Sabrina has made a name for herself on television as a professional chef.

She has appeared as a judge on Celebrity Masterchef and has also competed on the Great British Menu where she earned 10/10 on her dishes from Paul Ainsworth and Daniel Clifford. The TV star has appeared in three series of the hit show.

Other shows where she’s made appearances include Saturday Kitchen, Back in Time for Dinner, Saturday James Martin and Sunday Brunch.

Her tasty recipes have also been featured in the likes of GQ Magazine and The Sunday Times.

