Who is Celebrity Best Home Cook narrator Tom Parry and how old is he?

Tom Parry is the narrator of the new series of Celebrity Best Home Cook.

How old is Tom Parry?

Tom Parry, narrator of Celebrity Best Home Cook, is 40.

He is from Wolverhampton and attended the University of Kent.

Tom during a live podcast recording in London (Credit: YouTube)

Is Tom Parry a comedian?

Tom is a comedian and first started performing at Edinburgh Fringe Festival back in 2006.

He is a member of the Sketch group Pappy’s. This also consists of Ben Clark and Matthew Crosby.

Prior the pandemic, they performed many times over the years at Fringe. And also toured nationally.

They were nominated for Best Show by the Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2007 and then again in 2012.

Meanwhile, they won the best sketch, variety or character act in the 2008 Chortle awards.

They also starred on a BBC Three sitcom Badults and it aired for two seasons.

The trio have also appeared on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Miranda, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Phoneshop and Meet the Parents.

Do you know about Pappy’s? (Credit: BBC)

What else has Tom Parry been in?

Tom was given his own comedy show – Tom Parry’s Fancy Dressed Life – on BBC Radio 4 in 2017.

Additional roles include appearing on Miranda, Watson & Oliver, Drunk History: UK and Tourist Trap.

Whereas he landed the narrator role for season two of Best Home Cook on BBC One.

And is currently narrating the brand new celebrity version.

Is Tom Parry a chef?

Tom Parry is a chef – but not the same Tom Parry we’re talking about.

Another fellow of the same name is an executive level chef at Raby Estates.

What is Tom Parry’s podcast called?

Tom Parry has appeared on multiple podcasts.

As well as being the co-star and producer on several podcasts starring the Pappy’s.

Did you watch Badults? (Credit: BBC)

Currently they’re running Pappy’s Flatshare Slamdown and Pappy’s Bangers and Mash podcasts.

Both have proven to be hits, with Slamdown winning Loaded LAFTA for Funniest Podcast.

Is Tom married? Does he have any kids?

Tom is very private about his persona life and very little is known.

In 2019 he claimed to have just gotten married – but we have no idea to whom!

We also don’t know if the funnyman has any children.

How to watch Celebrity Best Home Cook

Celebrity Best Home Cook is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

You can binge the series on the app.

Otherwise episodes are airing on BBC One, check local listings for exact times.

