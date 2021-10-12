Who is Cassie in Holby City? Actress Cassie Bradley played a bad girl in Coronation Street

Holby City has a new mental health nurse Cassie Lockhart, but who is she really and who plays her?

In tonight’s episode Lucky Simpson, played by Vineeta Rishi, wakes up in her care.

However as Cassie’s behaviour begin to get stranger and stranger, it soon becomes clear all is not as it seems.

But who plays Cassie and what else has she been in before?

Who plays Cassie Lockhart in Holby City?

Cassie is played by her namesake, actress Cassie Bradley.

And if her face seems familiar it’s because she’s no newcomer to drama or soaps.

I’m fiercely proud of my Nottingham roots.

Lucky woke up to find she was being looked after by new mental health nurse Cassie (Credit: BBC)

Who is Cassie Bradley?

Cassie, 27, was born in Nottingham and brought up in Mansfield.

From the ages of seven to 17 she attended the Nottingham Youth theatre, before moving to the Oxford School of Drama.

She has spoken of how she wanted a ‘classical training’ but is really proud of where she came from.

She told the Nottingham Post: “I’m fiercely proud of my Nottingham roots and of being a working-class actor.

“I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to represent that on screen.”

Cassie is well known for working with Kate Winslet’s ex Sam Mendes in King Lear at the National Theatre.

What has Cassie Bradley been in before?

Cassie has a string of credits to her name, despite her young age.

She has appeared as Mary Magdelene in Suspects, as well as Doctors, Torvill and Dean and McDonald and Dodds.

She also had a role in Holby’s sister show Casualty in 2018 playing Leigh-Anne Carr.

Furthermore, viewers may also recognise her for her role in Coronation Street.

Cassie played Natalie in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Cassie wreaked havoc on the cobbles of Corrie in her role as high-heeled bad-girl Natalie Watkins.

She joined forces with Nick Tilsley to con his grandma Audrey Roberts out of £80,000.

Cassie was in ITV’s Coronation Street on and off from January to July 2019.

