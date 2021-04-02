Caroline Criado-Perez is a guest judge on Good Friday’s episode of the Great British Menu.

Joining the other judges, Caroline with critique contestants as they rustle up Scottish delicacies.

But just who is this feminist star? And which books is she most well-known for?

We take a look at Caroline Criado-Perez’s campaigning and presence in the UK…

Where is Caroline Criado-Perez from? How old is she?

Caroline is British but she was born in Brazil. She was born in June 1984. And as of April 2021 she is 36.

She is the daughter of Carlos Criado Perez, the former CEO of Safeway in the UK.

And her mother, Alison, is an English registered nurse.

Caroline is a leading feminist thinker and writer (Credit: BBC)

Growing up in various countries, she attended boarding school in England from the age of 11.

After a brief career in digital marketing, she attended Oxford University as a mature student in 2009.

Here she became engrossed in gender language and dynamics, and became a vocal feminist.

What are some of her feminist campaigns?

She is particularly well-known for co-launching the website Women’s Room in 2012.

This was designed to urge better female representation in British media.

In particular having more female experts on media panels such as news shows.

And in 2015 she campaigned against the Bank of England’s decision to replace Elizabeth Fry on £10 notes with Winston Churchill.

Caroline during a TedX talk (Credit: TedX)

Her campaign led to 35,000 signatures and legal financial support.

This swiftly resulted in Jane Austen appearing on the new notes instead of Churchill.

Caroline said she received death threats on social media as a result of the campaign.

Speaking to the Financial Times in 2017, she said: “Who expects death threats for asking for a woman on a banknote?

“It was horrifying and terrifying. It was really scary.”

What are some of her books?

Caroline’s books include 2015’s Do It Like a Woman and 2019’s Invisible Woman: Exposing Data Bias in World Designed for Men.

Do It Like A Woman sings the praises of unknown but heroic everyday women. While Invisible Woman aims to expose the gender date gap and how women are reportedly often ignored when gathering data.

Caroline with Theresa May and Sadiq Khan (Credit: SplashNews)

When did she become an OBE?

Caroline was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2015 Birthday Honours for services to equality and diversity.

Is Caroline Criado-Perez in a relationship?

Caroline is believed to be in a relationship but she also appears to keep her private life extremely private.

She previously wrote about how she had been single for five years.



But found it infuriating how this was often perceived as a problem by others.

Writing for The Times, she explained: “It’s not the word that needs changing, but our attitudes to singledom.

“When I was single I went through a period of collecting the stories of women who never ‘settled down’ but led astounding lives that no one could pity. I became increasingly furious that I knew so little about most of them.”

