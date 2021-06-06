Richard Ayoade is the host the prestigious BAFTA TV Awards 2021, which airs on BBC One tonight (June 6).

He is a comedian and actor and aged 44.

He’s very well known in the media world – but do you know who he is?

Here we take a look at Richard’s career, most prominent roles and personal life….

Do you remember Richard Ayoade in The IT Crowd? (Credit: SplashNews)

What is BAFTA host Richard Ayoade famous for?

Richard is famous for his acting, directing, writing and comedic work.

A British star, he was born and raised in Hammersmith, London.

Cambridge educated, he presents himself as an intellectual and is recognisable for his thick-rimmed glasses and suit and tie get-ups.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes to use This Morning axing ‘to aid tax bill appeal’

He rose to fame as IT technician Maurice in the hit Channel 4 show The IT Crowd.

And has enjoyed further success in the likes of The Mighty Boosh, Full English, Disenchantment and Apple & Onion.

Richard’s media career is extensive (Credit: SplashNews)

He’s also hosted shows such as the revival of The Crystal Maze, Have I Got News For You and Gadget Man.

Read more: Katie Price responds to Big Brother Australia rumours

He’s even a prominent music video director, having directed videos for the likes of The Arctic Monkeys and Kasabian.

You may also recognise him from his cameo in Paddington 2 or his co-starring role in The Double.

Who is Richard Ayoade married to?

Richard is married to Lydia Fox, an actress who is also the sister of Laurence Fox.

Richard and Lydia have three children together.

They married in 2007, but keep their married life very much private from the public.

They met while at university together, and in a podcast interview Richard said she is ever supportive of his career.

In an episode of The Sacred podcast, Richard said he also gets his wife to read his projects before he signs up.

And completely trusts her artistic instincts. In fact, she even served as a producer for his movie The Double.

Richard Ayoade with his wife Lydia (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Richard Ayoade said about Laurence Fox?

Richard hasn’t appeared to publicly comment on Laurence Fox’s political ambitions.

However, Laurence did reveal in an interview that his brother-in-law did not approve of his Question Time appearance.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Laurence said he begged for Richard’s support over the race row.

But Richard turned him down, saying Laurence had never experienced racism.

Yet Laurence counter-argued: “Yeah, of course I have.

“I’ve encountered racism from black people towards me, when I was working in Kenya [as a safari driver] for seven months.

“It’s the way you’re spoken to — racism can be deferential.”

Admitting they avoided one another for a time, the fellow actor insists they are on friendlier terms now.

Laurence Fox is Richard’s brother-in-law (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who does BAFTA host Richard Ayoade play in The Mandalorian?

Richard Ayoade has a role in the Star Wars spin-off show The Mandalorian.

In the Disney Plus hit, Richard voices Zero, a droid.

What is his net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Richard Ayoade is estimated to be worth approximately $2 million.

At the current exchange rate, this is around £1.4 million.

When is the TV BAFTA Awards on this TV?

The TV BAFTAS are airing on Sunday, June 6 this year on BBC One from 7pm.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.