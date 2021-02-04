Who is Anna Richardson on Naked Attraction and how long has she been with her VERY famous girlfriend?

Anna Richardson returns with a new episode of Naked Attraction on Channel 4 tonight (Thursday February 4).

The controversial dating show sees a male and female contestant choose their dates from a series of naked bodies.

Face are only revealed at the very last minute.

Bums and boobs aside, 50-year-old host Anna has also hit the headlines in recent years.

Anna got her big break on The Big Breakfast (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Anna Richardson on Naked Attraction?

Born in Shropshire, Anna began her onscreen TV career when she landed the job of presenting on Channel 4 breakfast show, The Big Breakfast.

Anna went on to present hit shows like You Are What You Eat for the same channel, as well as The Sex Education Show in 2008.

Read more: Naked Attraction: Contestant Jessica stuns viewers as she discusses bum injury

She also fronted the dieting-show-with-a-difference, Secret Eaters in 2012, which used hidden cameras to monitor wannabe dieters’ eating habits.

And then in 2016, Anna presented Naked Attraction, which immediately caused a stir.

Anna has never been married (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Anna Richardson married?

Anna was in a heterosexual relationship with TV producer Chris Martin from 1999 to 2014.

But in 2016 she started dating comedian and ex-Bake Off host Sue Perkins.

However, she told Pink News: “I have never, ever called myself bisexual.”

I have never, ever called myself bisexual.

“I don’t label myself as straight, lesbian, bisexual, bicurious, I’m just me, I just happened to fall in love with a woman.”

Anna and Sue have been together for almost five years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Richardson (@annarichardso)

How did Anna and Sue meet?

Anna went on to describe the first time the two met.

She says: “We met at a party and I was recently single and we just… all I can say, there was an understanding between us and for me the planets aligned.

“I just thought, ‘This person’ – it’s not even about a woman – ‘this person is absolutely extraordinary’.”

Sue and Anna have been together since 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Do Anna and Sue have any children?

Last year, Anna told the Daily Mail newspaper that she has a desire to experience motherhood.

But she understands that time is running out.

“For some time I’ve toyed with the idea of fostering or adopting a child,” she said.

“I can only speak for myself, not Sue, but I really want to do the training [to foster] and welcome a child into my life.

“I feel keenly that I’m getting older, that time is running out.”

Anna took to hypnotherapy (Credit: Channel 4)

How much weight did Anna lose?

When she was presenting Supersize v Superskinny, Anna happened upon a new way to lose weight.

“Around four or five years ago, when I was filming Supersize vs Superskinny, I underwent hypnosis as part of my job road-testing extreme diets.

“Initially I thought it would be a load of old hokum but I had the most extraordinary experience.

Read more: Naked Attraction: Judith and her ‘cream at the vagina’ broke the internet, says Anna Richardson

“I went on to lose two stone in weight and completely changed my eating habits.”

Anna has since trained to become a hypnotherapist.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.