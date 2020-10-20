Who Do You Think You Are? continued last night with BGT judge David Walliams.

Monday (October 19) evening’s episode saw the comedian and children’s author find out all about a great-grandfather who suffered severe mental health issues after fighting in the First World War, and a blind relative on his mum’s side who launched a successful fairground business.

David Walliams featured on last night’s Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC)

What happened in David Walliams’ episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

David Walliams discovered that his great-grandfather on his late dad’s side, John George Boorman, suffered shell shock as a result of the horrors he experienced in World War One.

John ended up spending over 40 years in a facility then known as a ‘lunatic asylum’.

David’s episode of the BBC documentary series also explored his great-great-grandfather on his mum’s side. William James Haimes, David learned, was blind and played an organ at the docks in Portsmouth.

No offence… really. But Who Do You Think You Are? are dredging the bottom of the celebrity barrel this season.

The family were poor, with the children even out on the streets begging, but William eventually turned his life around and found his calling as a showman. With the help of his wife, he eventually launched a successful, big-money fairground.

The BGT judge learned that his great-great-grandfather was blind and owned a fairground (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about David Walliams on Who Do You Think You Are?

On Twitter however, a number of viewers said they found the episode “boring”. Others were not particularly keen on learning about David Walliams’ past, or accused the BBC of ‘scraping the celebrity barrel’.

One wrote: “No offence… really. But #WhoDoYouThinkYouAre are dredging the bottom of the celebrity barrel this season.”

Soem BBC viewers called the episode ‘boring’ (Credit: BBC)

Another tweeted: “And now #whodoyouthinkyouare, sadly David Walliams. Let’s hope he is less annoying than usual.”

“This is a bit boring to be honest,” said a third.

BGT judge’s episode ‘fascinating’ for some viewers

However, David’s episode of Who Do You Think You Are? had others engrossed, with some calling the stories on it “fascinating” and emotional.

“Teary last night during #WhoDoYouThinkYouAre,” said one viewer. “@davidwalliams’s grandad as a boy writing to his shell-shocked father in hospital. ‘Are you better, do you like me?’ Heartbreaking.”

Who Do You Think You Are? engrossed some viewers (Credit: BBC)

“Absolutely loved @davidwalliams #WhoDoYouThinkYouAre last night,” said another.

Someone else tweeted: “#WhoDoYouThinkYouAre really enjoyed it. @davidwalliams Fascinating family history. Loved it.”

