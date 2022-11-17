Who did Elizabeth Berrington play in Waterloo Road? Will she return for the new series?

Elizabeth Berrington has had a successful acting career and appeared in series five and six of Waterloo Road.

But who did she play and what happened to her character?

Ruby was a teacher (Credit: BBC)

Who did Elizabeth Berrington play in Waterloo Road?

Elizabeth played Head of Food Technology, teacher Ruby Fry.

Ruby was married to John Fry.

She first joined at the beginning of series five when Waterloo Road merged with private school John Fosters school.

Ruby, who previously taught at John Fosters, often looked down at the students and teachers of Waterloo Road.

She was a cheerleader for new Executive Head Max Tyler, who was previously the head of John Fosters.

Ruby stood up for him when other teachers such as Tom Clarkson and Steph Haydock complained about his approach to leading the school.

When staff started a petition against Max she was loyal to him.

But after he assaulted pupil Philip Ryan, she turned her back on him.

Ruby and John wanted to have a baby (Credit: ITV)

Ruby’s Fry’s financial troubles

John and Ruby lived on a beautiful estate in Rochdale, but she had no idea John’s company was in trouble.

When she went back home to get ingredients one day she found her husband home from work and thought he was cheating.

But he explained the family business had gone into receivership two weeks after the market had collapsed.

The doorbell went and it turned out to be bailiffs.

Janeece wanted Ruby and John to adopt her baby (Credit: BBC)

Did Ruby adopt Janeece’s baby Cheryl?

In series six former pupil Janeece Bryant, played by Chelsee Healey, was hired as the school’s new secretary.

However headteacher Karen Fisher was shocked to find out she was pregnant.

Janeece opened up to Tom that she didn’t want to keep her baby as she wasn’t ready to be a mum.

After she discovered Ruby was struggling to have a child and was looking into adoption, she suggested to her and John that they adopt her baby.

Ruby and John agreed and Janeece moved in with them.

However Ruby started to get on Janeece’s nerves as she told her what to eat and how to look after herself.

Meanwhile Ruby got fed up of constantly having to run around after Janeece.

Shortly after Ruby and Janeece had an argument, Janeece went into labour.

She gave birth to a little girl and John and Ruby were thrilled. They named her Poppy.

However Janeece started to regret giving her daughter away and Tom made it clear to Ruby and John he wasn’t happy about the situation.

Before Ruby and John could legally adopt Poppy, Janeece told them she wanted her daughter back.

John and Ruby handed her over to Janeece.

Janeece changed her daughter’s name to Cheryl.

Ruby resigned at the end of series 6 (Credit: BBC)

Why did Ruby leave Waterloo Road?

At the end of series six, Ruby published a book which received positive attention and she resigned.

She dedicated the book to Waterloo Road teacher Grantly Budgen, who she had become close to.

Will Ruby return for the Waterloo Road reboot?

It has not been revealed if Ruby will ever return, however Elizabeth Berrington is still acting.

She has not spoke about returning to the show, but never say never.

Read more: Waterloo Road: What happened to the old set? What do we know about the new set?

Waterloo Road will return to the BBC next year. All previous series are currently available on BBC iPlayer.

Are you glad Waterloo Road is coming back to screens? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!